Transplant Market is projected to achieve a CAGR of 9.35% to reach US$31.238 billion by 2029
The transplant market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 9.35% from US$16.709 billion in 2022 to US$31.238 billion by 2029.”NOIDA, UTTAR PARDESH, INDIA, April 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the transplant market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 9.35% between 2022 and 2029 to reach US$31.238 billion by 2029.
Transplant is a surgical method carried out in which an organ, tissue, or group of cells are taken from one individual who is called a donor, and relocated into another individual who is called the recipient. The best example of a transplant is skin grafting from one part of the human body to another region in the human body.
Various types of transplants are carried out depending upon the human body's need for survival and those are human organs, cells, and tissues. The organ transplants consist of human body parts like the liver, kidney, and heart. The transplant procedure is beneficial for saving the life of the patient when the individual's organs fail to work properly in the human body.
The increased prevalence of organ transplants is the primary driving force behind the transplant market growth. For instance, according to the Organ Procurement and Transplantation Network published an article in January 2024, it states that 46,632 organ transplant procedures have taken place with respective alive and dead individuals with an 8.7 % increase in surgical procedures of the organ in the year 2022.
Numerous product launches and collaborations are taking place in the market thereby, increasing the global transplant market growth.
• For instance, in April 2023 CareDx and Micromatrix partnered to intensify the research and development of bioengineered organs for transplantation procedures. The collaboration is intended to address the issue of organ shortage and examination of bioengineered organs.
• For instance, in September 2023 Northwestern University researchers created an electronic device for ongoing evaluation in the procedure of organ transplant with respective kidneys. The device is capable of detecting the temperature rate associated with the human body, inflammation, and the acceptance rate of the organ in the recipient's body.
Access sample report or view details: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/global-transplant-market
The global transplant market, based on type is segmented into two types of categories namely tissue transplant, and organ transplant. Organ transplant is expected to account for a major share of the transplant market. The organ replacement has the capability of replacing the failed organ by leveraging the life of an individual and able to restore the functions of organs.
The global transplant market, based on end-user is segmented into three types of categories namely hospitals, transplant centers, and others. Transplant centers are expected to account for a major share of the transplant market. Transplant centers are well-organized organizations with respective organ replacement procedures with numerous experts and well-developed equipment necessary for organ transplant as they provide comprehensive coverage towards replacing the organs of the human body.
Based on geography, the market for transplant is expanding significantly in North America due to various factors. In countries like the United States, Canada, and Mexico there is a growing need for transplants in various industries, including hospitals, transplant centers, medical devices, and pharmaceuticals. The demand is being driven by these countries due to an increase in the rate of chronic diseases and well-developed medical facilities with advanced pieces of surgical equipment required to replace the organs.
As a part of the report, the major players operating in the transplant market, that have been covered are Abbvie Inc., Arthrex Inc., Medtronic PLC, Teva Pharmaceuticals, Zimmer Biomet, Strykers, Novartis AG, Veloxis Pharmaceuticals, 21st Century Medicine, and BiolifeSolutions Inc.
The market analytics report segments the global transplant market as follows:
• By Type
o Tissue Transplant
o Organ Transplant
• By End - Use
o Hospitals
o Transplant Centers
o Others
• By Geography
o North America
• United States
• Canada
• Mexico
o South America
• Brazil
• Argentina
• Others
o Europe
• United Kingdom
• Germany
• France
• Others
o Middle East and Africa
• Saudi Arabia
• UAE
• Others
o Asia Pacific
• Japan
• China
• India
• South Korea
• Taiwan
• Thailand
• Indonesia
• Others
Companies Profiled:
• Abbvie Inc.
• Arthrex Inc.
• Medtronic PLC
• Teva Pharmaceuticals
• Zimmer Biomet
• Strykers
• Novartis AG
• Veloxis Pharmaceuticals
• 21st Century Medicine
• BiolifeSolutions Inc
