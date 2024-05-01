ARC and ACE Unveil Groundbreaking Cohort for Georgia Veterans, Integrating Business Growth with Mental Health Support
New Certification Cohort for Georgia Veteran Entrepreneurs Blends Business Growth Strategies and Mental Health Resources.
We are excited to embark on this transformative journey with ACE, enhancing our shared mission to support veteran business owners not just economically, but holistically.”ATLANTA, GEORGIA, USA, May 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a pioneering initiative, ARC Business Solutions (ARC) together with Access to Capital for Entrepreneurs (ACE) Business Advisory Services proudly announce the launch of the "Business Boots on the Ground" Cohort. This unique program is designed exclusively for Veteran Business Owners, merging expert business growth strategies, certification guidance, and comprehensive mental health support in an unprecedented framework.
— Amy Reese, CEO of ARC
Under the visionary leadership of Amy Reese, ARC Business Solutions will provide technical assistance and workshop facilitation, focusing on Federal and Corporate contract acquisition. The holistic program will also feature a significant component dedicated to mental health, facilitated by Yolanda Neals, a renowned Holistic Healing Curator and Social Entrepreneur with over 20 years of experience. Her work has profoundly impacted communities, particularly those facing trauma, by creating healing spaces and advocating for holistic healthcare.
Neals, whose journey includes overcoming personal challenges such as homelessness and single parenthood as a military veteran, founded The Kindred Healing Center in Atlanta. During the "Business Boots on the Ground" Cohort, she will facilitate sessions aimed at addressing the unique mental health needs of veterans, integrating her deep knowledge of holistic healing practices to support their personal and professional growth.
The cohort program, set to commence on May 15, 2024, will encompass a comprehensive 10-session curriculum focusing on critical aspects such as Veteran-Owned Certification, financial training, mental health support, sales strategy, and one-on-one coaching. This initiative reaffirms our collective dedication to fostering the growth and success of veteran entrepreneurs. This strategic partnership between ARC and ACE underscores a mutual commitment to nurturing the economic and personal well-being of veteran entrepreneurs, providing them with the tools to succeed in business and in life.
"We are excited to embark on this transformative journey with ACE, enhancing our shared mission to support veteran business owners not just economically, but holistically," said Amy Reese, CEO of ARC. "Yolanda Neal’s involvement will bring invaluable insight into the mental wellness aspect, crucial for the true empowerment of our veterans."
The "Business Boots on the Ground" Cohort is open to 20 Georgia-based veteran business owners at no cost. Registration is available from April 1st to May 6th, 2024. This program promises not only to guide veterans through the complexities of business ownership and certification but also to support their holistic well-being, ensuring they are equipped to thrive in all facets of life.
For more information, please contact Ray Pennie at ACE Business Advisory Services (678-335-5600 Ext. 119 or pennie@aceloans.org).
About ARC Business Solutions
ARC Business Solutions is a Certified Woman-Owned consulting firm dedicated to empowering small businesses to access and win Federal and Corporate contracts. Led by visionary CEO Amy Reese, ARC is committed to guiding emerging entrepreneurs and underserved small business owners towards achieving their full potential through strategic insights and comprehensive support.
About Access to Capital for Entrepreneurs (ACE)
ACE is a Georgia-based 501(c)(3) nonprofit and community development financial institution that has provided over $200 million in loans and business advisory services, supporting more than 2,600 small business owners and helping to create or save over 21,000 jobs for Georgians. As a champion for underserved entrepreneurs, ACE is committed to decreasing the gender and racial wealth gaps, focusing on supporting women, minorities, and low-income community businesses.
For press inquiries, please contact:
Press@ARCanswers.com
Amy Reese
ARC Business Solutions
+1 678-713-3244
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram