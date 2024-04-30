Footbridge in intersection of Avenida de Vale das Borboletas and Alameda da Harmonia closed to facilitate construction works of public and road-crossing facilities in Seac Pai Van community

MACAU, April 30 - To optimise the ancillary facilities and public space of Seac Pai Van community, the Municipal Affairs Bureau (IAM) is carrying out the “optimisation project of public facilities and road-crossing facilities in Seac Pai Van community”. Phase 3 of the construction works will improve the pedestrian facilities in the relevant road sections and set up a new leisure area. To facilitate the pre-construction works, the footbridge in the intersection of Avenida de Vale das Borboletas and Alameda da Harmonia will be temporarily closed starting from 2 May and temporary road-crossing facilities will be used instead. The public are advised to pay attention to the above arrangements.

The “optimisation project of public facilities and road-crossing facilities in Seac Pai Van community – Phase 3” mainly covers the public places on the two sides of Alameda da Harmonia in Seac Pai Van (between Edf. Lok Kuan and Edf. Ip Heng). The relevant works include re-planning pavements, constructing a leisure area and optimising the existing footbridge, while adding green elements at the same time.

The pre-construction works are now underway progressively. To facilitate the pre-construction works, IAM has coordinated with the Transport Bureau and will gradually close the footbridge in the intersection of Avenida de Vale das Borboletas and Alameda da Harmonia starting from 10:00 a.m. on 2 May. During that period, temporary traffic lights will be installed and pedestrians will use temporary facilities on the ground to cross the road. The construction works are expected to take 192 working days and will be carried out zone by zone to maintain pedestrian passage. IAM will strictly monitor the construction progress and strive to complete the works as soon as possible. IAM appeals to the public for their understanding for the inconvenience caused during the construction period.