Mayor Wu Celebrates the Opening of Income-Restricted, Supportive Housing for Older Bostonians in Nubian Square

The Kenzi at Bartlett Station is fossil-fuel-free and includes the first battery backup system for emergency power in a building over four stories

Mayor Michelle Wu, joined by Executive Office of Housing and Livable Communities (EOHLC) Secretary Ed Augustus, Senator Liz Miranda, Representative Chynah Tyler, developer Preservation of Affordable Housing (POAH), and partner Nuestra Comunidad, celebrated the grand opening of The Kenzi at Bartlett Station. This new building includes 50 income-restricted, supportive apartments for older adults in Nubian Square.

“I am thrilled for the residents who will soon move into fifty beautiful new affordable, healthy apartments for older Bostonians and the families who will get to be close to their loved ones in our community," said Mayor Michelle Wu. "Housing is especially important for our older residents so they can age in place and remain in the communities that they know so well. With green technology, beautiful amenities, and partnership with Boston Medical Center for on-site health care, the Kenzi will allow for these older residents to contribute to the vibrancy and fabric of this neighborhood."

The new housing development will serve individuals age 55 or older and provide supportive services. The Kenzi includes 44 apartments restricted to Bostonians who earn at or below 80% of the area median income. Five of the 44 are reserved for Bostonians transitioning out of homelessness. The project features 41 one-bedroom units and 9 two-bedroom units. There will be a community art gallery space and an on-site health center supported by Boston Medical Center. The Boston Medical Center support will provide on-site help for residents to access community resources, arrange meals, plan social activities, and manage issues that arise—helping residents to remain stably housed and to foster a sense of community.

"Today, the City of Boston joins with the community to celebrate the opening of The Kenzi at Bartlett Station, a residential community that will serve Boston’s older residents and advance our climate goals," said Chief of Housing Sheila Dillon. “Beyond its commitment to provide our older residents with well designed housing that they can afford, the development will contribute to the health of the residents by providing on-site medical services and clean air construction technologies. The older residents that will call the Kenzi home, will contribute to the vitality of the Nubian Square, Highland Park and Roxbury neighborhood."

Working towards the Carbon Free Boston 2050 plan, The Kenzi meets Passive House Institute US, Inc. (PHIUS) standards emphasizing resident comfort with low energy consumption. The overall building envelope has been designed to provide superior insulation with proper ventilation for continuous fresh air. These features combine for reduced energy use and long-term comfort for the tenants. It also includes a rooftop solar array and a battery for emergency backup.

“The Kenzi at Bartlett Station is not just a testament to affordability but also to sustainability, boasting environmentally friendly design features that meet LEED Homes Silver certifiable standards and EPA's Energy Star standards with a rooftop solar array and the first City permitted Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) for emergency power in a building over 4-stories,” said POAH President and CEO Aaron Gornstein. “It also represents innovation in housing and health through a partnership with Boston Medical Center that resulted in $500k in Accelerating Investments for Health Communities funding and additional support for health services to residents through an on-site center.”

The Kenzi is part of a larger development project that encompasses the Bartlett campus in Nubian Square. The Bartlett Place Development is a multiphase project that includes housing for both rental and homeownership, as well as retail or commercial spaces. Other community benefits include the creation of a public plaza and enhanced pedestrian walkways and infrastructure. Nuestra Comunidad Development Corporation is redeveloping the larger Nubian Square Bartlett site with Windale Developers, Incorporated. Once completed, the Bartlett development will host approximately 383 new homes for working families, including 166 homes for purchase, 217 rental apartments, and 30,000 square feet of commercial space.

“The Kenzi is a major component of the revitalization of the Nubian Square area, and will provide supportive, affordable housing for older residents,” said MassHousing CEO Chrystal Kornegay. “The transformative redevelopment of the Bartlett Station property has brought new housing and economic opportunities to Roxbury and we are pleased to be part of the development and financing team.”

The development of this new building was made possible through generous funding from various government and private entities, including the City of Boston’s Mayor’s Office of Housing, the Community Preservation Fund, the Massachusetts Executive Office of Housing and Livable Communities (EOHLC), MassHousing, Community Economic Development Assistance Corporation (CEDAC), Bank of America and Boston Medical Center.