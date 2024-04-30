REVILLA REMINDS DPWH, MMDA - MAKE SURE INFRA READY FOR LA NIÑA SEASON

SENATE Committee on Public Works Chair Senator Ramon Bong Revilla, Jr. today (April 30) reminded the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) and the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) to ensure that the country is ready for the impending La Niña season.

"The rainy season is fast approaching. And we are wary of the impending La Niña phenomenon that will bring heavier rains than usual," Revilla said. "Ngayon ang pinakamagandang panahon para siguruhin na malinis ang lahat ng mga daluyang tubig, at walang bara ang mga drainage," he added.

"This is why we are reminding them to prepare adequately, or better, prepare more than the expected impact," the veteran lawmaker said.

"Dapat ngayon pa lang, pinapanatiling nang malinis ang mga drainages at iba pang tributaries. Wala dapat mga bara. Dapat klaro ang mga daluyan ng tubig para maiwasan ang pagbabaha. Yung mga pumping station dapat masiguro na 100% operational," Revilla strongly reminded.

Last March 2024, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) reported that the El Niño across the Tropical Pacific Ocean has shown signs of weakening and is expected to persist until the month of May. On the other hand, the weather agency stated that there is a 55% chance for a La Niña to develop starting June 2024.

"Ngayon pa lang habang di pa masyadong naguuulan, kumilos na tayo. Gawin na natin lahat ng magagawa natin para masigurong handa tayo kung sakaling dumating man ang sakuna. Take advantage of the current dry season. Hindi yung nandiyan na yung bagyo at saka pa lang magkukumahog kumilos," he closed.