Bayardo Safety Announces State-of-the-Art Training Facility in TX, Expanding Workforce Qualification Services in the US

Bayardo Safety, opens a new facility at 10681 Haddington Dr. Suite 130, Houston, TX to expand offerings to support contractors in qualifying their workforce.

Our new Houston facility represents an important milestone for Bayardo Safety. It reflects our ongoing dedication to helping contractors qualify their workforce with the highest safety standards.” — Chris Bayardo, CEO of Bayardo Safety

HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bayardo Safety, a leading provider of Operator Qualification services, is proud to announce the opening of its new state-of-the-art safety training facility at 10681 Haddington Dr. Suite 130, Houston, TX 77043. This expansion is a significant step in Bayardo Safety's commitment to supporting contractors in qualifying their workforce. This expansion marks a key milestone in Bayardo Safety commitment to our major clients across North America. Bayardo Safety has supported contractors in qualifying their workforce and has spanned across to Mexico City, the Marcellus Shale Regions of Pennsylvania and West Virginia, Eagle Ford Shale region, Florida, Midland, Odessa, New Mexico, Oklahoma, and Nevada.

The new facility will provide cutting-edge resources and services designed to meet the growing demand for skilled and safety-trained personnel in various industries. As contractors continue to seek reliable partners for workforce qualification, Bayardo Safety stands out with its comprehensive training programs and expertise.

Bayardo Safety's services cover a wide range of workforce qualification needs, including safety training, certification, compliance, and inspection. With the new facility in Houston, the company can offer enhanced training programs and state-of-the-art technology to its clients, ensuring that contractors have access to the best resources for workforce development.

"We are excited to welcome contractors from across North America to our new facility," added Chris Bayardo. "This expansion allows us to better serve our clients and contribute to the safety and success of their projects."

For more information about Bayardo Safety's services and the new Houston facility, please visit www.bayardosafety.com or contact info@bayardosafety.com.

About Bayardo Safety

Bayardo Safety is a leading provider of workforce qualification services, offering comprehensive training and certification programs to contractors across North America. With a focus on safety and compliance, the company is dedicated to helping its clients build a skilled and qualified workforce. Bayardo Safety offers precision compliance management through programs such as ISN, DISA, and EWN with an entire team of compliance specialists, trainers, and OQ evaluators, all with their roots within the pipeline industry. Currently, we're credentialing workers across the country as an accredited assessment center through the NCCER, Veriforce, OQSG, and EWN.

