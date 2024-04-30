MPD Searching for Northeast Carjacking Suspect

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Carjacking Task Force are seeking the community’s assistance in identifying a suspect in an armed carjacking in Northeast.

On April 7, 2024, at approximately 2:14 a.m. the victim was sitting in his car in the 4000 block of Minnesota Avenue, Northeast. The suspects ran up to his vehicle and assaulted the victim, dragging him out of the vehicle before driving off in the victim’s vehicle.

A suspect was captured by a surveillance camera and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who can identify this suspect or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 24051665