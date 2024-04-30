Stride Autism Centers Hosts Open House in Downers Grove, IL





DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., April 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stride Autism Centers (“Stride”) is thrilled to announce the grand opening of its newest center in Downers Grove, IL. Committed to becoming an integral part of the local community, Stride aims to make a significant impact on the lives of preschool children with autism.

Stride cordially invites you to explore their state-of-the-art facility during an Open House event on Thursday, May 9th. The center promises guided tours, appetizers, and complimentary autism screenings for children under the age of five.

Event Details:

Where: 718 Ogden Avenue, Ste 201, Downers Grove, IL 60515

When: Thursday, May 9th from 4:30 PM to 7:00 pm

Who: Everyone is welcome – kids included!



What to Expect:

Attendees will have the opportunity to deepen their understanding of autism , learn about the gold standard of autism treatment, called applied behavioral analysis (ABA) therapy. The event will feature:

An information session on autism and ABA therapy .

. Guided tours of our preschool-like learning environment designed specifically for children with autism.

The chance to meet and speak with our dedicated clinical leadership team who will be available to answer any questions.



Notably, Stride Autism Centers' team of specialized autism professionals will provide free on-site autism screenings for children under the age of 5. Stride Autism Centers is proud to offer a comfortable and family-friendly environment where you can obtain the information you need.

To register for the event please reserve your free ticket . For any questions, don’t hesitate to email us at info@stridecenters.com . Don't wait—secure your free spot now!

About Stride Autism Centers

Stride Autism Centers is a mission-driven organization that provides evidence-based ABA therapy to children with autism ages 2 to 6. Stride has numerous locations throughout Illinois, Iowa, Nebraska, and South Dakota. Stride’s full-day program combines structured one-on-one therapy with naturalistic group activities. It is designed to assist with communication, emotional regulation, school readiness, social skills, self-care, play and leisure, and transitioning skills.

Families interested in learning more can contact Stride Autism Centers at 312-554-5578 (Illinois) or 515-207-5251 (IA, NE, and SD), or visit us at stridecenters.com .

If you’re interested in a rewarding career assisting children with autism, please visit our Careers page to view our available positions.