Miami, FL immigration lawyer Terik Hashmi provides current visa & immigration info on Blog in easy-to-understand format

MIAMI, FLORIDA, USA, April 30, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Terik Hashmi , a lawyer with immigration experience as a practitioner and advocate, has started a publicly available Blog to provide easy-to-understand information about such matters to assist people looking for general, initial guidance. The Blog is available at https://terikhashmi.blog/ In his Blog, Terik Hashmi is writing about issues he encounters in his trial and appeals practice and that he is most familiar with. His current practice is business immigration and immigration court work.Terik Hashmi explains that “nowadays it has become difficult to find trustworthy initial guidance on such legal issues. Information on the internet is often unreliable. So I thought if I just make my own research that I use for trial or appeals cases available to the public, it may assist some people who are looking for initial guidance on these matters. Of course, since immigration is largely a federal matter, most of my articles will refer to federal law. Also, I make sure to caution readers that such general guidance is not actionable legal advice in specific cases. For that, one must consult with an attorney qualified in such matters.”One example that of an extremely hard to understand immigration issue is the "Exceptional and Extremely Unusual" hardship standard for individuals in Cancellation of Removal cases. It was originally born out of an old Deportation Defense remedy known as Suspension of Deportation. This old standard was governed under the prior Section of the Immigration & Nationality Act (INA) – Section 244(a)(2) which was required for Suspension of Deportation Applicants who had committed certain crimes. The INA also has a stricter standard, “Exceptional and Extremely Unusual Hardship.”This stricter standard became more widespread after Congress passed the Illegal Immigration Reform and Immigrant Responsibility Act (IIRIRA) in 1996. IIRIRA effectively replaced Suspension of Deportation with “Cancellation of Removal for Certain Non-Permanent Residents” (Non-LPR Cancellation) under INA § 240A(b). The Applicant must show that Deportation/Removal will cause exceptional and extremely unusual hardship to a “Qualifying Relative” of the Applicant.One important difference, however, was the application of this heightened hardship standard to all Cancellation of Removal applicants, not just those who have committed certain crimes. In addition to demanding a higher showing of hardship, non-LPR Cancellation also narrowed whose hardship matters. An applicant for this form of relief must establish that her removal would result in exceptional and extremely unusual hardship to her U.S. citizen or LPR spouse, child(ren), or parent(s) who shall remain in the USA after the Applicant’s Removal. Hardship to the applicant herself is technically irrelevant.Explains Mr. Hashmi, “I hope to fill that initial information gap with explanatory articles that anybody can understand.” However, many such issues remain complex and require consultation with a qualified attorney.About Terik HashmiMr. Terik Hashmi possesses over 25 years of experience in all aspects of US Immigration & International Law. He has dedicated his life’s path to become a true champion of both Human and Immigrants’ Rights, and has represented the entire spectrum of clients, from Individual to Business, to Investor, to Former Head of State. Mr. Hashmi has always been at the forefront of the field in terms of Education, Training and Experience.Website: https://internationallawupdate.org/

