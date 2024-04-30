Phenikaa targets to train over 8,000 semiconductor chip design engineers by 2030

VIETNAM, April 30 -

HÀ NỘI — Phenikaa Group has established the Phenikaa Semiconductor Training Centre to mark its participation in the semiconductor industry in Việt Nam.

The centre will conduct research and training activities in IC design, semiconductors, technology transfer, international cooperation, resource mobilisation, and collaboration and cooperation with domestic and foreign partners to promote research and training activities on semiconductor chip design.

It aims to train more than 8,000 semiconductor chip design engineers with international certificates and at least 12,000 engineers and high-level workers to work in Assembling, Testing, Packaging (ATP) factories by 2030.

Lê Anh Sơn, Phenikaa’s Deputy General Director said the additional integrated circuit design (IC) part helps enhance the Phenikaa ecosystem.

He said that the training programmes would be supported by the world's leading IC companies and IC training institutions so that graduates would be qualified and could find jobs during or after their training course.

Sơn added that Phenikaa would also launch a spin-off company focusing on designing and manufacturing smart, advanced, and highly efficient chips, thereby affirming the group's capacity in R&D and applying science and technology to create products that could be applied to life.

In another move, the group will also host a conference on Vietnamese semiconductor human resources in the global supply chain at Phenikaa University on May 4.

The upcoming event will attract the participation of governmental agencies, research institutes, universities, relevant Vietnamese and international organisations, and experts in the field of semiconductors.

During the event, participants will discuss the status of semiconductor human resources in the world, the global need for semiconductor human resources, and the importance of quality personnel resources in attracting investment and promoting the semiconductor industry in Việt Nam.

According to experts, Việt Nam has great potential to become a new semiconductor centre of the world.

To develop the semiconductor industry's workforce to achieve the goal of having 50,000 semiconductor engineers by 2030, closer coordination between relevant parties such as the Government, state agencies, large private enterprises, research institutes, and universities is needed, they said. — VNS



