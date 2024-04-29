Submit Release
Governor Abbott Appoints Clay To Texas Facilities Commission

TEXAS, April 29 - April 29, 2024 | Austin, Texas | Appointment

Governor Greg Abbott has appointed Robert H. Clay to the Texas Facilities Commission for a term set to expire on January 31, 2027. The Commission controls state buildings, grounds, or property and is responsible for maintenance, repair, and construction of state buildings for the state.

Robert H. Clay of Houston is the owner and president of Clay Development & Construction, Inc. He is a board of directors member and lifetime vice president of the Houston Livestock Show. Additionally, he is a board member of Christus Health and Uptown Texas Increment Reinvestment Zone #16, member of the Tejas Vaqueros, and former board member of Memorial Park Conservancy Building Implementation Committee, Strake Jesuit College Preparatory, and St. Agnes Academy. Clay received a Bachelor of Science in Political Science from Texas A&M University. 

