Micro-Electro-Mechanical System (MEMS) Market Size, Share, Industry Growth, 2029

Chicago, April 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Micro-electro-mechanical System (MEMS) market Size is projected to grow from USD 16.5 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 24.2 billion by 2029; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.9% from 2024 to 2029. The growth of the MEMS market is driven by the rising adoption of RF MEMS technology in consumer electronics; and increasing demand for miniaturization of devices.

Micro-Electro-Mechanical System (MEMS) Companies - Bosch GmbH (Germany) and Broadcom (US) are the Key Players

Major Micro-electro-mechanical System (MEMS) companies include:

Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany)

Broadcom (US), Qorvo, Inc (US)

STMicroelectronics (Switzerland)

Texas Instruments (US)

Goertek microelectronics Inc (China)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP (US)

TDK Corporation (Japan)

Knowles Electronics, LLC (US)

Infineon Technologies AG (Germany)

Honeywell International (US)

Analog Devices, Inc (US)

For instance, in January 2024, Bosch Sensortec introduces the BMA530 and BMA580, the world's smallest MEMS accelerometers tailored for wearables and hearables. Featuring built-in features for easy implementation, the BMA530 offers step tracking for wearables, while the BMA580 focuses on voice activity detection for hearables.

In January 2024, Sphere Entertainment Co. collaborates with STMicroelectronics to develop the world's largest image sensor for their Big Sky camera system, capturing content for Sphere's immersive entertainment medium in Las Vegas. The groundbreaking 18K sensor enables ultra-high-resolution imagery for the massive LED screen, enhancing audience experiences.

Robert Bosch GmbH:

The Bosch Group is one of the leading supplier of technology and services. Their offerings include powertrain solutions, brake systems, vehicle dynamics sensors, electronic control units, powertrain electrification components, drive and control technology for industries, power tools, household appliances, building security solutions, technology-based services for various industries, and medical technology solutions such as sensors and diagnostics services. The company's vision is centered around sustainable, safe, and exciting mobility, utilizing expertise in sensor technology, software, and services.

Broadcom:

Broadcom is engaged in designing, developing, and supplying a wide range of semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. The company's product portfolio encompasses critical markets such as cloud, data center, networking, broadband, wireless, storage, industrial, and enterprise software. Broadcom operates in two main segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. In the Semiconductor Solutions segment, Broadcom offers a diverse range of semiconductor products catering to various industries and applications.

This includes data center switches and routers, set-top boxes, cable modems, PON/DSL devices, wireless connectivity solutions, embedded processors, and HDD/SSD controllers. Whereas The Infrastructure Software segment focuses on providing comprehensive software solutions for modernizing, optimizing, and securing complex hybrid environments. These solutions span mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms, enabling customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications effectively. Moreover, this segment includes mission-critical FC SAN (Fibre Channel Storage Area Network) products, enhancing storage connectivity and reliability.

