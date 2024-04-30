MARKSMEN ANNOUNCES FILING OF ITS ANNUAL DISCLOSURE DOCUMENTS ON SEDAR+

CALGARY, ALBERTA, April 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Marksmen Energy Inc. (TSXV: MAH) (“Marksmen” or the “Company”) announces that it has filed disclosure documents for the year ended December 31, 2023, on SEDAR+ as listed below:



Audited Consolidated Financial Statements

Management’s Discussion and Analysis

Form 51-101F1 - Statement of Reserve Data and Other Oil and Gas Information

Form 51-101F2 - Report on Reserves Data by Independent Qualified Reserve Evaluator

Form 51-101F3 - Report of Management and Directors on Oil and Gas Disclosure





For the year ended December 31, 2023, Marksmen did a thorough review of its Exploration and Evaluation (E&E) assets and its Property and Equipment (P&E) assets, in conjunction with its auditors and reserve evaluators. This resulted in an impairment (write down) of these assets.

E&E assets represent the acquisition of undeveloped land, seismic activity and the costs associated with wells that have not reached technical feasibility and commercial viability within Ohio, USA. These assets were impaired by $430,832.

P&E assets represent wells and facilities in Ohio, USA. Based on the 2023 reserves report these assets did not exceed their carrying value and accordingly were impaired by $3,051,672. Marksmen has engaged an Alberta based engineering firm to, among other things, introduce process improvement techniques and optimization of these wells, which if successful, could reverse some of this impairment.

The documents listed above can be found in Marksmen’s disclosure documents on the SEDAR+ website at www.sedarplus.ca.

For additional information regarding this news release please contact Archie Nesbitt, Director, and CEO of the Company at (403) 265-7270 or e-mail ajnesbitt@marksmenenergy.com.

TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.