Rohan Roger Honored with Prestigious OnCon Icon Top 10 Technology Leader Award
Rohan Roger Honored with OnCon Icon Top 10 Technology Leader Award for Exceptional Contributions and Leadership in the Technology Community.DAYTONA BEACH, FLORIDA, USA, April 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rohan Roger, a distinguished Technology professional, has been awarded the esteemed OnCon Icon Top 10 Technology Leader Award. The OnCon Icon Awards recognize some of the top professionals worldwide.
The winners of the award are determined through peer voting. Voters were instructed to vote for those they have observed make a considerable impact on their organization and previous organizations, witnessed making strong contributions to their professional community through thought leadership, innovating in their role/career, and exhibiting exceptional leadership.
Rohan Roger’s unwavering commitment to excellence and exceptional leadership skills have set them apart as a top performer in the Technology community. CTO at Synoptek, Rohan advises a portfolio of enterprise and mid-market firms, helping business leaders plan their IT strategy, and curating scalable solutions that foster an ecosystem of change and achieve measurable business outcomes.
"We are thrilled to recognize Rohan Roger as the winner of the Top 10 Technology Professional Award presented by OnConferences. Rohan's considerable impact on his organization, strong contributions to the professional community, innovation in his role, and exceptional leadership have set him apart as an exemplary technology professional. We congratulate Rohan on this well-deserved peer-voted honor." - Sean Tomarelli, Founder & CEO at OnConferences.
The Winner of the Year in the Technology Professionals category was CDIO of Proximus. Other Top 10 Technology Awards winners include the Executive VP and CIO of Blue Shield of California, the CIO of Georgia Tech Research Institute, and the CIO of Telus International. The top 50 Winners include the CIO of Santander, VP of IT of SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment, and Director, CTO of PepsiCo. For more information about the OnCon Icon Top 100 Awards and to view the complete list of winners, please visit https://www.onconferences.com/awards.
