Advancing health and well-being with AI: Dell Med is working to bring a focus to AI in health, including the issues and opportunities surrounding it »

Innovations to Enable & Advance AI in Health

Dell Med’s Texas Health Catalyst program works to identify promising health and life sciences innovations and propel them toward real-world impact. The program provides UT researchers, innovators and entrepreneurs customized guidance on product development from industry and clinical experts — as well as milestone-based seed funding.

Aligned with UT’s Year of AI, Texas Health Catalyst offers an “AI in Health Challenge” in partnership with the Institute for Foundations of Machine Learning, giving University innovators the opportunity to submit pioneering proposals that hold the promise of reshaping health care delivery and enhancing patient outcomes with artificial intelligence.

Cross-Campus Research to Advance AI in Health Care

Leveraging UT’s world-class research environment, Dell Med and the IC2 Institute have partnered together to offer UT researchers one-year funding awards for research projects aligned with the theme of “Designing Artificial Intelligence to Mitigate Health Disparities.”

