Empart Media Group Launches "The Menopause Anxiety Project" to Address Overlooked Menopause Symptom
New video series "Menopause and the Anxious Brain" features renowned anxiety expert Catherine Pittman, Ph.D., offering insights for women navigating menopause
When I saw so many women in our community opening up about their struggles with anxiety during menopause, I knew we had to do something.”NAPERVILLE, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Empart Media Group, founded by Holly Osterman, has launched "The Menopause Anxiety Project," a groundbreaking initiative designed to shed light on the often-overlooked issue of anxiety during menopause. The project's cornerstone is a three-part video series, "Menopause and the Anxious Brain," featuring anxiety expert Catherine Pittman, Ph.D., now available on the Empart YouTube channel.
The Menopause Anxiety Project was born from the experiences shared within the Empart community (formerly Menopause ChitChat), which Osterman founded in 2009. Anxiety emerged as one of the most discussed topics among the community's nearly 10,000 members, with a recent survey revealing that nearly 60% of respondents identified anxiety as a significant menopause symptom.
"When I saw so many women in our community opening up about their struggles with anxiety during menopause, I knew we had to do something,” said Osterman. “These women were bravely sharing their stories and I wanted to let them know they weren't alone. That's how The Menopause Anxiety Project started – to provide real strategies, real support, and a real sense of community for women going through this challenging time."
In "Menopause and the Anxious Brain," Osterman sits down with Catherine Pittman, Ph.D., an associate professor of psychology at Saint Mary's College and the author of "Rewire Your Anxious Brain," to explore the science behind menopause anxiety and offer practical tools for managing symptoms. The series covers topics such as understanding the role of the amygdala in anxiety, calming anxious thoughts, and breaking free from the worry cycle.
Osterman's commitment to sharing women's stories and wisdom extends beyond the video series. Her recently published book, "Empart: Real Stories. Real Wisdom. Real Menopause," compiles the experiences and insights of women from the community, offering a unique, relatable resource for women in menopause.
The Menopause Anxiety Project comes at a time when the global menopause market is experiencing significant growth, with projections estimating a value of $24.4 billion by 2030, according to Grand View Research. As more than 1 million women enter menopause annually in the United States alone, there is a growing demand for resources that address the physical and emotional challenges of this life stage.
"Our goal with The Menopause Anxiety Project is to create a ripple effect of awareness, empowerment, and support," said Osterman. "By sharing these stories and strategies, we hope to inspire more open, honest conversations about menopause and mental health, letting women know they are not alone in their experiences."
To learn more about The Menopause Anxiety Project and watch "Menopause and the Anxious Brain," visit the Empart YouTube channel or www.joinempart.com.
About Empart Media Group: Empart Media Group, founded by Holly Osterman, is a multimedia platform dedicated to changing the conversation around menopause and midlife wellness. Through its online community, Empart (formerly Menopause ChitChat), video content, and published works, Empart Media Group aims to empower women with the knowledge, resources, and support they need to thrive during menopause and beyond.
About Holly Osterman: Holly Osterman is the founder of Empart Media Group and a passionate advocate for women's health and empowerment. With over a decade of experience in the menopause wellness space, Osterman has built a reputation as a thought leader and community builder. Her book, "Empart: Real Stories. Real Wisdom. Real Menopause," showcases her commitment to sharing women's stories and fostering meaningful conversations about menopause.
