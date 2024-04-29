President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. Approves Disaster Declaration for Kansas

WASHINGTON – FEMA announced that federal disaster assistance is available for the state of Kansas to supplement recovery efforts in the areas affected by a severe winter storm from Jan. 8-16, 2024.

Public assistance federal funding is available to state, tribal and eligible local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations on a cost-sharing basis for emergency work and the repair or replacement of facilities damaged by the severe winter storm in the counties of Butler, Chase, Cloud, Edwards, Ford, Geary, Gray, Hodgeman, Morris, Osage, Ottawa, Pawnee, Shawnee, Stafford, Trego and Wabaunsee.

Federal funding is also available on a cost-sharing basis for hazard mitigation measures statewide.

DuWayne Tewes has been named Federal Coordinating Officer for federal recovery operations in the affected areas. Additional designations may be made at a later date if requested by the state and warranted by the results of further assessments.