Stream Advisory Issued for Verdigris River located East of Neodesha, Kansas

Residents and animals should not enter the water at this time.

Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) has issued a stream advisory for Verdigris River from 75 highway East of Neodesha, Kansas in Wilson County to the Oklahoma State line.

The stream advisory is a result of an oil well spill approximately 500 feet from the Verdigris River, East of Neodesha, Kansas. The Kansas Corporation Commission and National Response Center are working to address the source problem.

The advisory has been issued because potential elevated brine and crude oil may be present in the Verdigris River. Due to the high streamflow flooding conditions of the Verdigris River. If you live or have activities near this stream, do not enter the stream or allow livestock, children, or pets to enter the stream.   

KDHE will rescind the advisory once testing indicates secondary (wading) contact has been deemed safe.

