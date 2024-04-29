New Summit Consulting and W.E. Upjohn Institute Study finds MEP generates substantial 17.2:1 ROI among other positive findings

The National Institute of Standards and Technology’s Hollings Manufacturing Extension Partnership (MEP) commissioned a new study by Summit Consulting and the Upjohn Institute. The study finds the MEP program generates a substantial economic and financial return of 17.2:1 for the $175 million invested in fiscal year 2023 by the federal government.

The study finds that 309,000 more Americans were employed because of Manufacturing Extension Partnership Center projects. The study also examined areas of economic impact not previously reported by the MEP program, finding that personal income is $22.5 billion higher and gross domestic product is $34.1 billion larger.

The study is available at https://www.upjohn.org/about/news-events/study-finds-171-return-manufacturing-extension-partnership-program