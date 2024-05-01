Submit Release
Chinese -American Artist MOSUN Shatters Expectations with Heartbreaking yet Experimental New Single, "My Version of You

SAN JOSE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In an era saturated with familiar pop formulas, MOSUN dares to defy expectations. His newest release, "My Version of You" (dropping April 26th), is a hauntinglyunique exploration of idealized love, loss, and the lingering echoes of heartbreak.

With its blend of introspective bilingual lyrics and one - of -a-kind soundscape, the track draws from pop, R&B, and electronic influences to create an emotionally charged sonic journey. Rejecting pre - made samples, MOSUN painstakingly built each sound from scratch, ensuring that "My Version of You" is like nothing listeners have heard before. "We all cling to these perfect versions of people, even when the reality hurts," MOSUN shares. "This song is about that impossible ache, and turning it into sound."

MOSUN is no stranger to pushing boundaries. With past recognition from platforms like
Coachella and the Freshmusic Awards, and his music featured in popular television series, his artistry continues to evolve. Yet "My Version of You" marks a bold step forward sonically and lyrically, solidifying his position as a risk -taking force in the world of borderless music.

About MOSUN
MOSUN is a Chinese-American singer-songwriter and producer who seamlessly blends Eastern and Western musical influences. His sonic explorations have received critical acclaim, with features in prestigious outlets and collaborations with global artists including BLACKPINK andJolin Tsai.
Find "My Version of You" on:



Vanessa Hernadez
Wizary Global
909-569-2185
work@morrisonma.com

