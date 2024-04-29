Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks with the President of Senegal, Bassirou Diomaye Faye

CANADA, April 29 - Today, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau spoke with the President of Senegal, Bassirou Diomaye Faye.

The Prime Minister congratulated the President on his recent election and reaffirmed Senegal’s importance as a model of democracy on the African continent.

The Prime Minister noted Canada’s desire to work with the new government of Senegal to strengthen bilateral relations and advance shared priorities, notably through their shared membership in La Francophonie. The two leaders discussed the strengthening of democratic institutions and the importance of building a stronger future for younger generations, including by addressing climate change.

Prime Minister Trudeau and President Faye looked forward to seeing each other during multilateral events taking place later this fall.