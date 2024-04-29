Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,635 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 397,456 in the last 365 days.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks with the President of Senegal, Bassirou Diomaye Faye

CANADA, April 29 - Today, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau spoke with the President of Senegal, Bassirou Diomaye Faye.

The Prime Minister congratulated the President on his recent election and reaffirmed Senegal’s importance as a model of democracy on the African continent.

The Prime Minister noted Canada’s desire to work with the new government of Senegal to strengthen bilateral relations and advance shared priorities, notably through their shared membership in La Francophonie. The two leaders discussed the strengthening of democratic institutions and the importance of building a stronger future for younger generations, including by addressing climate change.

Prime Minister Trudeau and President Faye looked forward to seeing each other during multilateral events taking place later this fall.

You just read:

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks with the President of Senegal, Bassirou Diomaye Faye

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more