THE ERICKA NICOLE MALONE SCHOLARSHIP FUND IS NOW ACCEPTING APPLICATIONS FROM GRADUATING HIGH SCHOOL SENIORS

Award winning film producer and businesswoman, Ericka Nicole Malone is awarding scholarship funds to college bound high school seniors graduating in 2024
I believe our youth are our future and they have the potential to change the world if given the opportunity. I want young people to dream beyond what they see and hope larger than their circumstances.”LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, May 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Award winning producer and businesswoman, Ericka Nicole Malone is excited to announce the open submission period of the 2nd Annual Ericka Nicole Malone Scholarship Fund. The scholarship was created to positively affect the lives of college bound minority students living in Los Angeles, CA or Las Vegas, NV. The scholarship will provide financial support to future collegiates with a one-time payment of $2000.00, and can be used to assist with books, living expenses, lab fees, or tuition. The application submission period is April 30 – June 30, 2024.
In addition to funds, scholarship winners will receive direct access to Ericka Nicole Malone to discuss future career plans, internship opportunities, and current scholastic goals.
"Contributing to the success of young people is something I am passionate about. I truly believe our youth are our future and they have the potential to change the world if given the opportunity,” said Ericka Nicole Malone. “I want young people to dream beyond what they see and hope larger than their circumstances. I’m looking for visionaries and leaders that I can pour into and assist with the achievement of their goals through the Ericka Nicole Malone Scholarship Fund,” she continued.
Recipients of the Ericka Nicole Malone Scholarship Fund will be outside of the box thinkers that are visionaries, exhibit leadership skills, and have strong character. The goal is to positively impact the lives of minority students and help them succeed in their pursuit of higher learning by stressing the importance of education, and executing in excellence.
Students interested in receiving an application should send an email to, amy@enmeindie.com, with the subject line: Ericka Nicole Malone Scholarship Application.
Scholarship winners will be announced on August 1, 2024.
About Ericka Nicole Malone
Ericka Nicole Malone is an award-winning filmmaker, writer, and businesswoman, who is building her own brand of entertainment in Hollywood, by amplifying female voices and creating films that showcase the Black experience while integrating characters that speak to all.
At the top of 2023, Ericka negotiated an exclusive multi-year licensing deal with Hulu for her award-winning film, Remember Me: The Mahalia Jackson Story, and won an NAACP Image Award for Outstanding Breakthrough Creative (Motion Picture). Early in her career she understood the obstacles faced by female filmmakers, and women of color, so she chose to bet on herself and founded Ericka Nicole Malone Entertainment. This allowed her to tap into her business savvy and combine it with her love for writing, resulting in success on the theatrical stage and in film.
Ericka Nicole Malone Entertainment is dedicated to impacting the film & television industry by shattering glass ceilings for creatives of color and disrupting the norm through grants, internships, panels, and special events.
