Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,633 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 397,454 in the last 365 days.

Media Advisory: AG Skrmetti to Hold Press Conference Tomorrow on Tennessee’s Fight to Defend Title IX

Monday, April 29, 2024 | 04:52pm

WHAT: Tennessee Attorney General Jonathan Skrmetti will hold a press conference regarding a Tennessee-led multistate response to the federal government’s attempted overhaul of Title IX and women’s equality

WHO: Tennessee Attorney General Jonathan Skrmetti, Chief Deputy Attorney General Lacey Mase, Solicitor General Matt Rice, Chief of Staff Brandon Smith, Strategic Litigation Unit Senior Director Whitney Hermandorfer, and Strategic Litigation Counsel and Assistant Solicitor General Jenna Adamson

WHEN: 2:00 pm CT Tuesday, April 30, 2024

WHERE: John Sevier Building Steps located at 500 Martin Luther King, Jr. Blvd., Nashville

Please RSVP to timothy.meads@ag.tn.gov if you plan to attend.

This press conference will provide valuable insights into Tennessee’s response to the federal government’s attempted overhaul of Title IX.

 

###

You just read:

Media Advisory: AG Skrmetti to Hold Press Conference Tomorrow on Tennessee’s Fight to Defend Title IX

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more