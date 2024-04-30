ACTRESS MELISSA CENTER GUEST STARS ON NBC’S “CHICAGO FIRE”
Despite a post-strike entertainment industry slow-down, actress Melissa Center is heating upNEW YORK, NY, USA, April 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NEW YORK, NY (April, 2024) – Melissa Center—actress, filmmaker and “Crowdfunding Queen” —guest stars on NBC’s “Chicago Fire.” Her determination led her from an upbringing in Chicago suburb Highland Park to Northwestern University; then to the Chicago stage, and film and television in New York and Los Angeles. She has earned the reputation as an “everywoman” on screen and as a prolific producer and storyteller. As she continues to hone her place in the industry, her imprint is taking hold.
Center says, “They say an overnight success is 10 years in the making. I have always been a bit of a late bloomer. I am finally beginning to see the fruits of my labor, and I feel I’m on the precipice of some really exciting leaps forward, especially with my upcoming solo show ‘Marrying Jake Gyllenhaal,’ which is set for a series of preview performances in New York.”
This year, Center has already been cast as a New York Mom who is the victim of an unfortunate bombing on the season premiere of “FBI” and she wrapped episode 10 of the newest season of “Chicago Fire” as “Brooke Katz,” the social worker who oversees “Joe Cruz’s” (Joe Minoso) adopted son, “Javi” (Carlos S. Sanchez).
“Shooting a Guest Star on 'Chicago Fire' was truly exciting for me,” says Center. “Not only was it a joy to show up to set in my hometown and collaborate with so many kind, remarkable artists, but any working actor will tell you that being a part of Dick Wolf’s world carries weight. I am so grateful for my team of reps who continue to advocate for me and for the casting directors who continue to believe in me. It truly takes a village!”
Center’s episode is slated to air Wednesday, May 1 at 8:00 p.m. CT on NBC.
Theater lovers can be the first to catch the live performance or livestream of “Marrying Jake Gyllenhaal” at Caveat HERE before it too catches fire.
About Melissa
Melissa Center is an actress, award-winning filmmaker, and “The Crowdfunding Queen,” who has helped creatives raise over $1M for their passion projects. She is also an in-demand speaker who is known for bringing her intensely relatable & authentic stories to the world. As an actor, her most notable credits include roles on FBI (CBS), This is Us (NBC), Grey's Anatomy (ABC), Masters of Sex (SHO), and now Chicago Fire (NBC). She is the producer, co-writer, and star of the feature film, All I Want (Prime, Vudu, TubiTV, iTunes) and the co-director, writer, and star of the award-winning viral short film R.V, a narrative that anticipated the overturn of Roe vs Wade. Her short film His Name is Niv, which she wrote and directed, is inspired by her own experience with sexual assault.
About Marrying Jake Gyllenhaal
The original solo musical play debuted during the Pandemic lockdown via livestream at The Pico, LA followed by Edinburgh Fringe digital to rave reviews & coverage in Ms. Magazine & Psychology Today. It will have its New York Premiere on May 11th at Caveat. melissacenter.com
