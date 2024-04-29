A New Memecoin, $Pussy, Aims To Retain The Solana Memecoin Frenzy & Become the Dearest Cat-based Token.

London, U.K., April 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pussy Cat is a new catchy memecoin that aims to be the dearest cat on the Solana blockchain. Its goal is to fuel the meme fire again on the chain after its transaction struggles and the previous memecoin wave. Pussy Cat is positioning to spark the fire of another Solana meme season.



Memecoins have seized a market cap of $54B and garnered a trading volume of over $5B in the last 24 hours, with Solana being home to more than 80% of all meme coin activity in this particular pre-bull cycle. This memecoin ecosystem explosion has slowed down because of the high transaction failure rate due to peak chain activity. With a patch on the way to fix these issues, the entire chain is on the lookout for the next meme coin that will kickstart the next memecoin frenzy.

Pussy Cat leverages the already widespread adoption Cat-Based memes on Solana, which already has a market capitalization of nearly $7B and exchanges just about $1.5B daily, to unlock a more vibrant community of Solana enthusiasts who are in it for the community.

As the Bull market returns in full flight, traders and investors are speculating what meme token will lead this phase of the next meme euphoria and $Pussy is taking a strategic stance to be the big cat that captures most of the mindshare.

About Pussy Cat

Pussy Cat is the dearest cat meme on Solana. It aims to propel the next meme wave on Solana after its transaction struggles. The Pussy Cat gears towards advancing the adoption of Web3 by making Solana the #1 chain for cat memes again.

$Pussy is an SPL meme token with no intrinsic value or expectation of financial return. It’s built by a committed and based set of contributors solely for entertainment & community engagement purposes. The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. It is strongly recommended you practice due diligence, including consultation with a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading cryptocurrency and securities.



