NZDF Transports and Delivers 9,722 Textbooks to the Provinces

[Honiara, Solomon Islands – 26 April 2024] – This week, the Ministry of Education and Human Resources Development (MEHRD), with support from the Education Sector Support Program (ESSP) and the New Zealand Defence Force, successfully delivered nine shipments of textbooks to Isabel, Malaita, and Guadalcanal provinces.

The textbooks were developed and printed by the Ministry of Education and Human Resources Development in partnership with Cognition Education Limited. The costs to develop and print the textbooks were met by the Governments of Australia and New Zealand through their support to the Education Sector Support Program.

Two Royal New Zealand Air Force NH-90 helicopters that were in the Solomon Islands to provide logistics support for the National General Elections delivered a total of 9,724 teacher and student math books to communities across Solomon Islands.

“It is timely as delivery to the province by ship sometimes takes time to reach schools because of our remoteness,” shared Isabel Province Chief Education Officer James Tugumana. “The Education Providers, school leaders, students, and children of Isabel province greatly appreciate and thank the New Zealand Defence Force personnel, ESSP, and MEHRD for delivering these resources.”

The Governments of Solomon Islands, Australian, and New Zealand are dedicated to improving access to quality education for all Solomon Islands children under the Education Sector Support Program. Both Australia and New Zealand Governments have assured MEHRD of continuing education partnerships with the Solomon Islands Government and its people. The Senior Management Team of the Ministry of Education and Human Resources thank the NZ Defence Force personnel for their generosity in delivering the textbooks to the schools in the three provinces of Malaita, Guadalcanal and Isabel. Australia plans to deliver additional textbooks over the coming period.

The Solomon Islands Education Sector Support Program (ESSP) provides the strategic direction and implementation arrangements for the New Zealand Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade (MFAT), and the Australian Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade (DFAT) combined investment to support the Solomon Islands Government to implement its Education Strategic Framework (ESF) 2016-2030 and the National Education Action Plan 2022-2026.

The New Zealand Defence Force worked with the community to unload the shipment of textbooks from the helicopters.