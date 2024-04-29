Police meet with community leaders in Honiara ahead of PM election on 2 May 2024

The Royal Solomon Island Police Force (RSIPF) have met with community leaders in Honiara as part of community engagement in preparation for the election of the prime minister.

The meeting was conducted today (29 April 2024) at Rove police club with leaders from East Honiara, Central Honiara and West Honiara. The leaders attended the meeting with representatives from churches, communities, women’s group and youths.

Assistant Commissioner (AC) National Capital and Crime Prevention (NCCP) Mr. Simpson Pogeava urged the community leaders to work together with the police during the formation of government and election of a prime minister.

AC Pogeava said we already vote for our leaders during the polling day and now it is time for them to make a decision for the formation of a new government and election of a new prime minister to lead us for the next four years.

Mr. Pogeava said please stay away from illegal gatherings that intend to disturb the process. Youths please refrain from any anti-social behaviours that might lead to lawlessness in our communities. Parents talk to our children or relatives who are living under our care and not to involve them in any unlawful activities.

AC NCCP Mr. Pogeava said the police will not tolerate any anti-social activities that disrupt the peace of our communities. The police will always remain a neutral body that does not support any political party. The police will continue to maintain the security and safety of our communities and infrastructures.

