Lynch Carpenter Investigates Claims in Kaiser Permanente Data Breach

PITTSBURGH, April 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Health conglomerate Kaiser Permanente recently announced that it is notifying current and former members of a data breach which impacted the personal information of millions of individuals. According to Kaiser, website tracking tools on its websites and mobile applications may have transmitted personal information to third-party vendors. The information potentially impacted in the data breach includes individuals’ names, medical records, dates of service, lab result test information, and IP addresses.

