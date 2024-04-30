St. Felix Hollywood Celebrates 16 Years with Anit-Inflation Special Anniversary Happy Hour
St. Felix Hollywood is gearing up to celebrate 16 years in business. St. Felix’s Sweet 16 anniversary Event May, 17, 2024 from 5pm on
Let’s take a jab at Inflation News in a Positive Way with $6 Iconic Premium Signature Cocktails and have fun in the New Roaring 20’s!”HOLLYWOOD, CA, USA, April 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- St. Felix Hollywood, the iconic bar and restaurant in the heart of Hollywood, is excited to announce its Sweet 16 anniversary celebration on Friday, May 17th, 2024. In light of recent inflation news, St. Felix is taking a stand by offering its signature happy hour cocktails at their original prices from 16 years ago.
Located at 1602 N. Cahuenga Blvd, St. Felix has been a staple in the Hollywood communities since opening in 2008. Known for its lively atmosphere, delicious food, and creative cocktails, St. Felix has become a go-to spot for locals and tourists alike. As the cost of living continues to rise, St. Felix is committed to providing its customers with affordable options without compromising on quality.
To celebrate its Sweet 16 anniversary, St. Felix is bringing back its original happy hour prices from when it first opened its doors. From 5pm onwards on May 17th, customers can enjoy their favorite signature cocktails for just $6 each. This special pricing will be available for one night only, so be sure to mark your calendars and join in on the celebration.
“We are thrilled to be celebrating 16 years of serving the Hollywood community. In light of recent inflation news, we wanted to show our appreciation to our loyal customers by offering our signature cocktails at their original prices. We hope this will bring some joy and relief during these challenging times,” says St. Felix owner, John Arakaki.
St. Felix Hollywood invites everyone to join in on the celebration and enjoy their favorite cocktails at unbeatable prices. Don't miss out on this one-night-only event and raise a glass to 16 years of great memories at St. Felix. For more information, visit their website at www.stfelix.net. Cheers to another 16 years!
