Introducing $PEDRO: The Real Pedro Dancing Racoon Meme Token Pre-Sale on Solana

Hong Kong, April 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Get ready to groove into the world of decentralized fun with the much-anticipated pre-sale of The Real Pedro Dancing Racoon ($PEDRO) token, set to debut on the Solana blockchain.

$PEDRO, named after the viral sensation Pedro the Dancing Raccoon, embodies the spirit of entertainment and community engagement on social media. With its catchy ticker symbol, $PEDRO aims to captivate audiences worldwide, bringing joy and excitement to the decentralized finance (DeFi) space.




Tokenomics Tailored for Success: The $PEDRO token distribution is designed to foster long-term growth and community involvement. With a total supply of 10,000,000,000 tokens, the allocation includes:

  • Token Address: CDKh4QnYZcmoUY5yREMjEPNk3WbbQ1uSbwpY15CFoG5D
  • Team and Founders: 5% (250 million tokens) - Immediate access, demonstrating the team's commitment to the project's success.
  • Marketing, Partnerships, and Airdrop: 20% (1 billion tokens) - Fueling community engagement and buzz through strategic partnerships and airdrop initiatives.
  • Public Sale: 65% (3.25 billion tokens) - Empowering the community with wide access to $PEDRO tokens, promoting inclusivity and decentralization.
  • Liquidity: 10% (500 million tokens) - Ensuring liquidity through automated market making (AMM) mechanisms, paired equally with $SOL.
  • Target Supply Allocation for Presale: 10-15% of Total Supply - Aiming for 500 million to 750 million tokens, ensuring fair access during the pre-sale phase.
  • Target Market Cap: $50,000 Market Cap Goal - With approximately 625 million tokens, achieving a market cap of $50,000 implies a pre-sale token price of approximately $0.00008 per token.

Pre-Sale Details: The $PEDRO pre-sale will kick off on Wednesday, May 1st, 2024 at 12pm UTC, offering early supporters the opportunity to secure their share of $PEDRO tokens at an attractive price point. Further details, including the pre-sale website, will be announced soon.

Community Engagement: Join the $PEDRO community on various social media platforms, including Telegram, Twitter, TikTok, and Instagram, to stay updated on the latest news, events, and giveaways.

$PEDRO represents more than just a meme token; it symbolizes a community-driven movement towards decentralized entertainment and engagement on the Solana blockchain.

Join us as we dance into the future with $PEDRO!

Contact Information:

Mr. Mark Richards, Pedro Token, 
mark.richards (at) pedroracoon.io


Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. It is strongly recommended you practice due diligence, including consultation with a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading cryptocurrency and securities.


