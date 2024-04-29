Submit Release
Hesai Group to Report First Quarter 2024 Financial Results on Monday, May 20, 2024

- Earnings Call Scheduled for 9:00 PM ET on May 20, 2024 -

SHANGHAI, China, April 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hesai Group (“Hesai,” “Hesai Technology” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: HSAI), the global leader in three-dimensional light detection and ranging (lidar) solutions, today announced that it will report its first quarter 2024 unaudited financial results on Monday, May 20, 2024, after the close of U.S. markets.

The Company’s management will host an earnings conference call at 9:00 PM U.S. Eastern Time on May 20, 2024 (9:00 AM Beijing/Hong Kong Time on May 21, 2024).

For participants who wish to join the call by phone, please access the link provided below to complete the pre-registration and dial in 5 minutes prior to the scheduled call start time. Upon registration, each participant will receive dial-in details to join the conference call.

Event Title: Hesai Group First Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call
Pre-registration Link: https://s1.c-conf.com/diamondpass/10038728-9ct32d.html
   

Additionally, a live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available on the Company’s investor relations website at https://investor.hesaitech.com.

A replay of the conference call will be accessible approximately an hour after the conclusion of the call until May 30, 2024, by dialing the following telephone numbers:

United States: +1-855-883-1031
International: +61-7-3107-6325
Hong Kong, China: 800-930-639
China Mainland: 400-120-9216
Replay PIN: 10038728
   

About Hesai

Hesai is the global leader in three-dimensional light detection and ranging (lidar) solutions. The Company’s lidar products enable a broad spectrum of applications across passenger and commercial vehicles with advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous vehicle fleets (autonomous mobility). Hesai's technology also empowers robotics applications such as last-mile delivery robots and logistics robots in restricted areas. The Company’s commercially validated solutions are backed by superior research and development capabilities across optics, mechanics, electronics, and software. Hesai integrates lidar designs with an in-house manufacturing process, facilitating rapid product development while ensuring high performance, consistent quality and affordability. Hesai has established strong relationships with leading automotive OEMs, autonomous vehicle, and robotics companies worldwide, covering over 40 countries as of December 31, 2023.

For more information, please visit: https://investor.hesaitech.com.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

In China:
Hesai Group
Yuanting “YT” Shi, Investor Relations Director
Email: ir@hesaitech.com

Piacente Financial Communications
Jenny Cai
Tel: +86 (10) 6508-0677
Email: hesai@tpg-ir.com

In the United States:
Piacente Financial Communications
Brandi Piacente
Tel: +1-212-481-2050
Email: hesai@tpg-ir.com

Source: Hesai Group


