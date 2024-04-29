$400,000 Investment in the Indigenous Natural Resource Sector Workforce

CANADA, April 29 - Released on April 29, 2024

Province Partners with the Saskatchewan First Nations Natural Resource Centre of Excellence to Grow Indigenous Participation in the Workforce

The Government of Saskatchewan is advancing its Growth Plan goal of increasing Indigenous participation in the natural resource industries through a new partnership with the Saskatchewan First Nations Natural Resource Centre of Excellence (Centre of Excellence). The province is investing $400,000 for the Centre of Excellence to conduct a needs assessment, which will identify barriers faced by Indigenous peoples when trying to enter employment in the natural resource sector, as well as develop strategies to connect Indigenous people to jobs in the natural resource and sustainable energy development sectors.

"Engagement of Indigenous communities in the workforce is essential to the continued growth of Saskatchewan and is a key component of our province's recently released Labour Market Strategy," Immigration and Career Training Minister Jeremy Harrison said. "Partnerships such as this help create new opportunities and ensure the Indigenous workforce has every opportunity to benefit from the jobs being created by Saskatchewan's strong and growing economy."

This funding will support the engagement of Indigenous communities, organizations, educational institutions and industry to inform and recommend program delivery options. Increasing Indigenous participation in the workforce contributes to our province's growth and offers Saskatchewan's employers a competitive advantage in meeting their labour force needs.

"We are constantly working toward creating a future where our communities are valued partners and thriving in the energy resource sector," First Nations Natural Resource Centre of Excellence President and CEO Sheldon Wuttunee said. "We are proud to partner with the Government of Saskatchewan to identify gaps and create opportunities in the natural resources sector where First Nations communities can play an active role."

Saskatchewan is a world leader in the production of sustainable and high-quality natural resources. With major private capital investments creating more jobs in Saskatchewan, it is important to have a workforce that aligns with the needs of the province's labour market.

“This is another great initiative by the Government of Saskatchewan directed at supporting the growth of a strong and resilient Indigenous workforce in Saskatchewan,” NexGen Energy Vice President of Regional Development Dylan Smart said. “The company’s 100 per cent owned Rook I Project will be a major employer to the province’s natural resource sector, with an annual expectation of 700 positions during construction, and 500 positions during operations. This most recent initiative aligns strongly with NexGen’s consistent approach to working with industry and educational institutions to build a strong and prosperous Indigenous workforce that will strengthen these communities and the company for generations to come.”

The Government of Saskatchewan works directly with Indigenous businesses and communities on pathways to increase Indigenous participation in the economy. These targeted investments support the recently released Saskatchewan Labour Market Strategy, which outlines how the province is ensuring Saskatchewan has the labour force to meet employer demand and ensure all Saskatchewan people benefit from the province's growth. The first pillar of this strategy deals directly with preparing Saskatchewan people for jobs and increasing Indigenous participation in the growing workforce.

