Government of Saskatchewan Invests $42.6 Million In Community-Based Funding to Address Interpersonal Violence

Increased Investment will Strengthen Community Outreach and Empower Families

The Government of Saskatchewan is providing $42.6 million over three years ($14.2 million a year) to 34 community-based service organizations and 54 programs across the province that provide supports and services to individuals and their families impacted by the critical, complex issue of interpersonal violence and abuse.

“This funding commitment will help our community-based organizations continue to deliver supports and services to victims of interpersonal violence and abuse, ensuring that victims don’t have to face challenges alone," Premier Scott Moe said.

“This funding isn't abstract, it makes a difference," Justice Minister and Attorney General Bronwyn Eyre said. "Last year, we ensured that over 1,000 adults and 1,100 children had access to safe accommodation and resources to rebuild their lives. Over 900 people in communities across the province also received counselling and advocacy services, as well as support for housing, employment and education."

Funded programs include:

Sexual Violence Services;

Residential Transition Homes;

Enhanced Residential services;

Family Violence Intervention programs;

Family Intervention Rapid Support Teams (FIRST); and

Victim Advocate Case Reviews (VACR).

This year, the Government of Saskatchewan is dedicating a total of $31.7 million to interpersonal violence programs and services. This includes the $14.2 million per year being provided to community-based partners, $4.6 million in funding through the National Action Plan to End Gender-Based Violence, annualized funding for second-stage shelters, and additional funding for Victims Services and other important supports.

Since 2014-15, the Government of Saskatchewan has increased its annual investment in domestic violence shelters and enhanced residential services to over $9 million. These funds are further complemented by investments in Victims Services and Second Stage Housing.

"Investing in support services and shelters for people who experience interpersonal violence is a vital step in the prevention of continued high rates of interpersonal abuse in our province," YWCA Regina CEO Melissa Coomber-Bendtsen said. "YWCA Regina is pleased to be an on-going partner with the Government of Saskatchewan on these initiatives.”

Last week, The Government of Saskatchewan launched the third phase of its social media campaign, 'Face the Issue,' which targets 18 to 24 year-olds. The campaign is part of a multi-faceted approach to providing prevention, intervention supports and resources to combat interpersonal violence and abuse.

Please find more information about 'Face the Issue' on Saskatchewan.ca.

