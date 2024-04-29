Governor Abbott Recognizes Fallen Peace Officers At Memorial Ceremony In Austin

TEXAS, April 29 - April 29, 2024 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott last night recognized the brave men and women of law enforcement who made the ultimate sacrifice while serving in the line of duty and their families at the Texas Peace Officers’ Memorial Ceremony at the Texas Capitol in Austin. The Governor awarded the Texas Medal of Honor to a family member of each of the 37 officers who were recognized at the ceremony.



“This Peace Officer Memorial is far more than just a granite monument—it is an eternal reminder of the unsung Texas heroes taken too soon,” said Governor Abbott. “In Texas, we support our law enforcement officers, especially those whose bravery and valor led to the ultimate sacrifice. It is easy to forget that this land we stand on was once the Wild West. Peace officers who serve today follow the same rich tradition of famous Texas lawmen who helped tame the Wild West. As we all well know, there are still dangers, and it still takes brave men and women to face those dangers every day. Without their hard work and dedication, justice would go undone. We are eternally grateful for the valor of those heroes who face danger, fight for justice, and keep Texas safe.”



The annual ceremony recognizes law enforcement personnel who lost their lives in service to their state and their communities. The Governor was joined at the ceremony by Senator Brian Birdwell, Senator Pete Flores, Representative Donna Howard, Representative Ellen Troxclair, Representative Frederick Frazier, Combined Law Enforcement Associations of Texas President Marvin Ryals, Texas Municipal Police Association President Chris CeBallos, Texas Fraternal Order of Police President Karla Pruneda, and other law enforcement officers and family members.

