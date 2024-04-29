Governor Abbott Proclaims 2024 Small Business Week In Texas

TEXAS, April 29 - April 29, 2024 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today lauded the crucial role Texas’ 3.2 million small businesses play in our state’s innovative, thriving economy and invited Texans to celebrate 2024 Small Business Week in Texas. In recognition of the many contributions and achievements of Texas small businesses, the Governor issued a proclamation officially designating April 28-May 4, 2024 as Small Business Week in Texas.

"The story of Texas has long been written by men and women willing to take a risk, dig deep in their own pockets, and stake their future on an idea," said Governor Abbott. "Texas is home to more than 3 million small businesses, and they employ nearly half of all working Texas. Small businesses are the very backbone of the mighty Texas economy. From our small-town main streets to our big city centers, that pioneering spirit still fuels our shared prosperity today. Together, we are building a bigger, better Texas for decades to come."

The Governor's Office of Small Business Assistance in the Governor’s Office of Economic Development and Tourism serves as a focal point in the state for start-ups and small businesses of all sizes in urban, suburban, and rural communities, offering a variety of services for Texas entrepreneurs looking to start, strengthen, and grow their business in the state, including:

For more information, visit gov.texas.gov/smallbusiness.