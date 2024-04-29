Manchin Announces Commonsense Connections Week From May 6 Through May 10, 2024
Washington, DC – Today, U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) announced his office will launch Commonsense Connections Week from Monday, May 6, 2024 to Friday, May 10, 2024. Representatives from Senator Manchin’s office will visit all 55 counties to hear West Virginians’ priorities and concerns and offer the Senator’s assistance with federal agencies through casework. Please note that Senator Manchin will not be in attendance.
“I have always believed in the importance of retail government – bringing good government directly to our constituents, hearing their concerns and finding commonsense solutions to the issues that matter to them,” said Senator Manchin. “Constituents come first, and for the last 13 years, my office has operated the best constituent services team in the United States Senate, ensuring the federal government works for West Virginians by handling more than 100,000 cases. This upcoming Commonsense Connections Week demonstrates my continued dedication to the hardworking people of our great State and I encourage all West Virginians to stop by at one of the locations as my staff travel to all 55 counties.”
The full list of stops is available below or here.
Monday, May 6, 2024
Kanawha County
Goodwill Prosperity Center
215 Virginia Street W.
Charleston, WV 25302
11am-1pm
Putnam County
Area 34 (Putnam County Chamber of Commerce)
971 WV-34
Hurricane, WV 25526
2pm-4pm
Nicholas County
Summersville Arena & Conference Center
3 Armory Way
Summersville, WV 26651
9am-11am
Logan County
Logan Area Public Library
16 Wildcat Way
Logan, WV 25601
10am-11:30am
Mingo County
Williamson Public Library
101 Logan Street
Williamson, WV 25661
3pm-4:30pm
Webster County
Cowen Town Hall
91 Erbacon Rd.
Cowen, WV 26206
11am-1pm
Pocahontas County
Pocahontas County Courthouse
900 C Tenth Ave.
Marlinton, WV 24954
2pm-4pm
Wetzel County
New Martinsville City Building
191 Main Street
New Martinsville, WV 26155
10am-noon
Hancock County
Hancock County Senior Center
647 Gas Valley Road
New Manchester, WV 26047
10am-noon
Pendleton County
Pendleton Senior and Family Services
365 Mill Road
Franklin, WV 26807
11am-1pm
Grant County
Region 8 Planning and Development Council
131 Providence Lane
Petersburg, WV 26847
2pm-3:30pm
Jackson County
Jackson County Library
208 N. Church Street
Ripley, WV 25271
10am-11:30am
Mason County
Mason County Library
508 Viand Street
Point Pleasant, WV 25550
12:30pm-2pm
Marion County
Seniors of Marion County (Fairmont Senior Center)
105 Maplewood Dr.
Fairmont, WV 26554
10am-noon
Harrison County
Clarksburg City Building
222 W. Main St.
Clarksburg, WV 26301
9:30am-11:30 am
Taylor County
VFW Post 3081
254 W. Main St.
Grafton, WV 26354
2pm-4pm
Tuesday, May 7, 2024
Gilmer County
Gilmer County Senior Citizens
720 North Lewis Street
Glenville, WV 26351
10am-noon
Braxton County
Sutton Community Building
450 4th Street
Sutton, WV 26601
1pm-3pm
Cabell County
Cabell County Public Library
455 9th Street
Huntington, WV 25701
10am-11:30am
Wayne County
Ceredo Kenova Memorial Library
1200 Oak Street
Kenova, WV 25530
1:30pm-3pm
Hardy County
Hardy County Committee on Aging
409 Spring Avenue
Moorefield, WV 26836
11am-1pm
Monroe County
Union Mayor’s Office
400 Main St.
Union, WV 24938
9am-11am
Hampshire County
Romney City Hall
340 East Main Street
Romney, WV 26757
2pm -3:30pm
Greenbrier County
Lewisburg City Hall
942 Washington St.
Lewisburg, WV 24901
noon-2pm
Summers County
Summers County Courthouse
120 Ballengee St.
Hinton, WV 25951
2:30pm-4:30pm
Brooke County
Brooke County Senior Center
948 Main Street
Follansbee, WV 26037
10am-noon
Randolph County
Elkins City Hall
401 Davis Ave
Elkins, WV 26241
9:30am-11:30am
Upshur County
Upshur County Library
1150 Route 20 South Rd.
Buckhannon, WV 26201
1pm-3pm
Wednesday, May 8, 2024
Clay County
Clay County Courthouse
246 Main Street
Clay, WV 25043
9am-11am
Lewis County
Lewis County Senior Center
171 W. Second St.
Weston, WV 26452
10:30am-12:30pm
Doddridge County
Doddridge County Courthouse Annex
99 Court St.
West Union, WV 26456
2pm-4pm
Roane County
Spencer City Hall
116 Court Street
Spencer, WV 25276
noon-2pm
Fayette County
Canyon Rim Visitor Center
162 Visitor Center Rd.
Lansing, WV 25862
10am-noon
Marshall County
Marshall County Senior Center
805 Fifth Street
Moundsville, WV 26041
10am-noon
Berkeley County
Berkeley County Rec Center Spring 2024 Job Fair
273 Woodbury Avenue
Martinsburg, WV 25401
11am-3pm
Ohio County
Ohio County Public Library
52 16th Street
Wheeling, WV 26003
10am-noon
Mercer County
Mercer County Courthouse
1501 E. Main St.
Princeton, WV 24740
2pm-4pm
Wood County
South Parkersburg Library
1807 Blizzard Drive
Parkersburg, WV 26101
10am-11:30am
Thursday, May 9, 2024
Monongalia County
Morgantown Municipal Building
430 Spruce St
Morgantown, WV 26505
9:30am-11:30am
Preston County
Preston County Commission
106 W. Main St. Suite 202
Kingwood, WV 26537
1:30pm-3:30pm
Wirt County
Wirt County Committee on Aging and Family Services
74 Senior Circle
Elizabeth, WV 26143
10am-noon
Tyler County
Tyler County Senior Center
504 Cherry Street
Middlebourne, WV 26149
10am-noon
Calhoun County
Grantsville City Hall
229 Court Street
Grantsville, WV 26147
2pm-4pm
McDowell County
McDowell Public Library
90 Howard St.
Welch, WV 24801
10am-noon
Wyoming County
Wyoming County Courthouse
24 Cedar Ave.
Pineville, WV 24874
2pm-4pm
Mineral County
Aging and Family Services of Mineral County (Keyser Senior Center)
793 New Creek Highway
Keyser, WV 26726
11am-12:30pm
Morgan County
Morgan County Courthouse
77 Fairfax Street
Berkeley Springs, WV 25411
2pm-3:30pm
Boone County
BARN Community Center
179 Memorial Drive
Nellis, WV 25142
1pm-3pm
Friday, May 10, 2024
Lincoln County
Guyan River Public Library
5320 McClellan Highway
Branchland, WV 25506
11am-12:30pm
Ritchie County
Ritchie County Senior Center
South Court Street and Edgeview Lane
Harrisville, WV 26362
10am-noon
Pleasants County
Pleasants County Public Library
101 Lafayette Street
St. Marys, WV 26170
1pm-3pm
Raleigh County
WVU Tech Interdisciplinary Sciences Building
410 Neville St.
Beckley, WV, 25801
11am-1pm
Jefferson County
Jefferson Council on Aging (Anna Mae Reedy Senior Center)
103 West 5th Avenue
Ranson, WV 25438
11am-12:30pm
Barbour County
Barbour County Courthouse
26 North Main St
Philippi, WV 26240
9:30am-11:30am
Tucker County
Canaan Valley State Park
230 Main Lodge Rd
Davis, WV 26260
2:30pm-4:30pm