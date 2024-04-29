Manchin Announces Commonsense Connections Week From May 6 Through May 10, 2024

April 29, 2024

Washington, DC – Today, U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) announced his office will launch Commonsense Connections Week from Monday, May 6, 2024 to Friday, May 10, 2024. Representatives from Senator Manchin’s office will visit all 55 counties to hear West Virginians’ priorities and concerns and offer the Senator’s assistance with federal agencies through casework. Please note that Senator Manchin will not be in attendance.

“I have always believed in the importance of retail government – bringing good government directly to our constituents, hearing their concerns and finding commonsense solutions to the issues that matter to them,” said Senator Manchin. “Constituents come first, and for the last 13 years, my office has operated the best constituent services team in the United States Senate, ensuring the federal government works for West Virginians by handling more than 100,000 cases. This upcoming Commonsense Connections Week demonstrates my continued dedication to the hardworking people of our great State and I encourage all West Virginians to stop by at one of the locations as my staff travel to all 55 counties.”

The full list of stops is available below or here.

Monday, May 6, 2024

Kanawha County

Goodwill Prosperity Center

215 Virginia Street W.

Charleston, WV 25302

11am-1pm

Putnam County

Area 34 (Putnam County Chamber of Commerce)

971 WV-34

Hurricane, WV 25526

2pm-4pm

Nicholas County

Summersville Arena & Conference Center

3 Armory Way

Summersville, WV 26651

9am-11am

Logan County

Logan Area Public Library

16 Wildcat Way

Logan, WV 25601

10am-11:30am

Mingo County

Williamson Public Library

101 Logan Street

Williamson, WV 25661

3pm-4:30pm

Webster County

Cowen Town Hall

91 Erbacon Rd.

Cowen, WV 26206

11am-1pm

Pocahontas County

Pocahontas County Courthouse

900 C Tenth Ave.

Marlinton, WV 24954

2pm-4pm

Wetzel County

New Martinsville City Building

191 Main Street

New Martinsville, WV 26155

10am-noon

Hancock County

Hancock County Senior Center

647 Gas Valley Road

New Manchester, WV 26047

10am-noon

Pendleton County

Pendleton Senior and Family Services

365 Mill Road

Franklin, WV 26807

11am-1pm

Grant County

Region 8 Planning and Development Council

131 Providence Lane

Petersburg, WV 26847

2pm-3:30pm

Jackson County

Jackson County Library

208 N. Church Street

Ripley, WV 25271

10am-11:30am

Mason County

Mason County Library

508 Viand Street

Point Pleasant, WV 25550

12:30pm-2pm

Marion County

Seniors of Marion County (Fairmont Senior Center)

105 Maplewood Dr.

Fairmont, WV 26554

10am-noon

Harrison County

Clarksburg City Building

222 W. Main St.

Clarksburg, WV 26301

9:30am-11:30 am

Taylor County

VFW Post 3081

254 W. Main St.

Grafton, WV 26354

2pm-4pm

Tuesday, May 7, 2024

Gilmer County

Gilmer County Senior Citizens

720 North Lewis Street

Glenville, WV 26351

10am-noon

Braxton County

Sutton Community Building

450 4th Street

Sutton, WV 26601

1pm-3pm

Cabell County

Cabell County Public Library

455 9th Street

Huntington, WV 25701

10am-11:30am

Wayne County

Ceredo Kenova Memorial Library

1200 Oak Street

Kenova, WV 25530

1:30pm-3pm

Hardy County

Hardy County Committee on Aging

409 Spring Avenue

Moorefield, WV 26836

11am-1pm

Monroe County

Union Mayor’s Office

400 Main St.

Union, WV 24938

9am-11am

Hampshire County

Romney City Hall

340 East Main Street

Romney, WV 26757

2pm -3:30pm

Greenbrier County

Lewisburg City Hall

942 Washington St.

Lewisburg, WV 24901

noon-2pm

Summers County

Summers County Courthouse

120 Ballengee St.

Hinton, WV 25951

2:30pm-4:30pm

Brooke County

Brooke County Senior Center

948 Main Street

Follansbee, WV 26037

10am-noon

Randolph County

Elkins City Hall

401 Davis Ave

Elkins, WV 26241

9:30am-11:30am

Upshur County

Upshur County Library

1150 Route 20 South Rd.

Buckhannon, WV 26201

1pm-3pm

Wednesday, May 8, 2024

Clay County

Clay County Courthouse

246 Main Street

Clay, WV 25043

9am-11am

Lewis County

Lewis County Senior Center

171 W. Second St.

Weston, WV 26452

10:30am-12:30pm

Doddridge County

Doddridge County Courthouse Annex

99 Court St.

West Union, WV 26456

2pm-4pm

Roane County

Spencer City Hall

116 Court Street

Spencer, WV 25276

noon-2pm

Fayette County

Canyon Rim Visitor Center

162 Visitor Center Rd.

Lansing, WV 25862

10am-noon

Marshall County

Marshall County Senior Center

805 Fifth Street

Moundsville, WV 26041

10am-noon

Berkeley County

Berkeley County Rec Center Spring 2024 Job Fair

273 Woodbury Avenue

Martinsburg, WV 25401

11am-3pm

Ohio County

Ohio County Public Library

52 16th Street

Wheeling, WV 26003

10am-noon

Mercer County

Mercer County Courthouse

1501 E. Main St.

Princeton, WV 24740

2pm-4pm

Wood County

South Parkersburg Library

1807 Blizzard Drive

Parkersburg, WV 26101

10am-11:30am

Thursday, May 9, 2024

Monongalia County

Morgantown Municipal Building

430 Spruce St

Morgantown, WV 26505

9:30am-11:30am

Preston County

Preston County Commission

106 W. Main St. Suite 202

Kingwood, WV 26537

1:30pm-3:30pm

Wirt County

Wirt County Committee on Aging and Family Services

74 Senior Circle

Elizabeth, WV 26143

10am-noon

Tyler County

Tyler County Senior Center

504 Cherry Street

Middlebourne, WV 26149

10am-noon

Calhoun County

Grantsville City Hall

229 Court Street

Grantsville, WV 26147

2pm-4pm

McDowell County

McDowell Public Library

90 Howard St.

Welch, WV 24801

10am-noon

Wyoming County

Wyoming County Courthouse

24 Cedar Ave.

Pineville, WV 24874

2pm-4pm

Mineral County

Aging and Family Services of Mineral County (Keyser Senior Center)

793 New Creek Highway

Keyser, WV 26726

11am-12:30pm

Morgan County

Morgan County Courthouse

77 Fairfax Street

Berkeley Springs, WV 25411

2pm-3:30pm

Boone County

BARN Community Center

179 Memorial Drive

Nellis, WV 25142

1pm-3pm

Friday, May 10, 2024

Lincoln County

Guyan River Public Library

5320 McClellan Highway

Branchland, WV 25506

11am-12:30pm

Ritchie County

Ritchie County Senior Center

South Court Street and Edgeview Lane

Harrisville, WV 26362

10am-noon

Pleasants County

Pleasants County Public Library

101 Lafayette Street

St. Marys, WV 26170

1pm-3pm

Raleigh County

WVU Tech Interdisciplinary Sciences Building

410 Neville St.

Beckley, WV, 25801

11am-1pm

Jefferson County

Jefferson Council on Aging (Anna Mae Reedy Senior Center)

103 West 5th Avenue

Ranson, WV 25438

11am-12:30pm

Barbour County

Barbour County Courthouse

26 North Main St

Philippi, WV 26240

9:30am-11:30am

Tucker County

Canaan Valley State Park

230 Main Lodge Rd

Davis, WV 26260

2:30pm-4:30pm