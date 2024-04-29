Submit Release
ICYMI: Manchin Gives University Of Charleston Commencement Speech

April 29, 2024

Charleston, WV – On Saturday, U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) spoke at the University of Charleston Spring 2024 Commencement Ceremony to applaud the graduates on their terrific accomplishments.

“To say that the University of Charleston is a special place would be an understatement,” Senator Manchin said in part. “I have no doubt each and every one of you have so much to give, share and contribute to your community, which in turn strengthens our entire state and nation. As you all go forward into the world, I encourage you to reflect on the virtue that has been a guiding force at UC – persistence in the face of any challenge. Congratulations and May God bless you all as you embark on the next phase of your lives.”

Photos from the event are available here.

