Wabash Recognized with Two Plant Safety Awards at Mexico and Kentucky Operations

LAFAYETTE, Ind., April 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wabash (NYSE: WNC), the visionary leader of connected solutions for the transportation, logistics and distribution industries, today announced it has earned two 2023 Plant Safety Awards from the Truck Trailer Manufacturers Association (TTMA) for its manufacturing operations in San José Iturbide, Mexico, and Cadiz, Kentucky.



“At Wabash, safety is core to how we show up to work every day. Our teams are constantly seeking innovative ways to engineer safety into our products and designing operating environments that put people first,” said Vice President, Global Operations Donald Winston. “This recognition is a testament to the dedication to operational excellence demonstrated by our employees across Wabash. On behalf of the entire Wabash team, I share my congratulations and gratitude to our entire team for their continued efforts in upholding our safety values and ensuring a safe workplace for all.”

The company’s tank trailer operation in San José Iturbide, Mexico, was recognized in the Tank Category A for plants that reported more than 750,000 man-hours. The company’s platform trailer operation in Cadiz, Kentucky, was recognized as the Most Improved Trailer Plant.

“Our Cadiz operation, in particular, is a shining example of how a transformation in workplace culture can yield significant results,” Winston added. “The dedication of our entire team in Cadiz to our ‘Respect for People’ ethos has resulted in a remarkable 81% reduction in Total Recordable Incident Rate (TRIR) from 2022 to 2024. This extraordinary improvement is a testament to the commitment of every manager and department, and I commend Plant Manager Michael Almy and EHS Manager Logan Choat for their exceptional leadership in driving these outstanding outcomes within a short period of time.”

Award determinations are based on a direct comparison of injury data from the Occupational Safety and Health Administration’s (OSHA) Annual Summary Form 300A, the same data used by the National Safety Council and the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Awards are given to trailer manufacturers based on the number of man-hours worked.

TTMA is a member-based organization established to build confidence between manufacturers of truck trailers, cargo tanks, intermodal containers and their suppliers to bring about a mutual understanding of the problems confronting all manufacturers.

Wabash (NYSE: WNC) is the visionary leader of connected solutions for the transportation, logistics and distribution industries. Headquartered in Lafayette, Indiana, the company enables customers to thrive by providing insight into tomorrow and delivering pragmatic solutions today to move everything from first to final mile. Wabash designs, manufactures, and services a diverse range of products, including: dry freight and refrigerated trailers, flatbed trailers, tank trailers, dry and refrigerated truck bodies, structural composite panels and products, trailer aerodynamic solutions, and specialty food grade processing equipment.

