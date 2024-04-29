Senator Santarsiero & Representative Brennan Announce $802,000 in State Grants Through PennDOT

BUCKS COUNTY – April 29, 2024 – State Senator Steve Santarsiero (D-10) and Representative Tim Brennan (D-29) announced today Doylestown Township will receive $700,000 in state funds for a trail improvement project and TMA Bucks will receive $102,029 to further traffic safety education in grades K-8.

The Doylestown trail project will close a gap between two existing trails, create a safe walking and bicycling connection into Doylestown’s central business district, and enhance connections to Central Park. The proposed trail is approximately 0.4 miles long and will be located on the west side of Easton Road. The project includes a new structure mounted barrier on the Easton Road bridge over SR 202 Bypass to create a safe space on the bridge for walkers and bicyclists.

“Any time we can join existing trails together we are improving recreational access across our communities, improving both the health and safety for pedestrians and cyclists,” said Senator Santarsiero. “We are fortunate to have an extensive network of trails in the Doylestown area, and across Bucks County, and I am pleased to support this investment to continue to grow that network.”

Representative Tim Brennan (D-29), who represents Doylestown Township, said, “I appreciate Governor Shapiro making this this investment in connecting communities, in walking and biking recreation opportunities, and in educating our grade school kids who are learning about healthy habits and preserving their environment. I’m especially pleased in the continued investment in Doylestown’s trails – this latest round of funding will enhance the outdoor experience for both residents and tourists.”

TMA Bucks will use the funds to focus on traffic safety education for elementary aged children, offering in-school assemblies on transportation safety related topics.

“TMA Bucks provides excellent educational resources about transportation safety,” said Sen. Santarsiero. “Engaging the youngest members of our community on these issues is a key component to understanding how roadway, pedestrian and cyclist safety keep our overall community safe.”

Additional information about the funding and awards can be found on PennDOT’s website.

###