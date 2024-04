James River To Hold Its First Quarter Earnings Conference Call on Thursday, May 9, 2024

PEMBROKE, Bermuda, April 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ: JRVR) will release first quarter 2024 earnings after the market closes on Wednesday, May 8, 2024. It will also host an earnings conference call on Thursday, May 9, 2024 beginning at 8:30 a.m. (Eastern Time).



The conference call may be accessed by dialing (800) 715-9871, conference ID 6389424, or via the investor website at https://investors.jrvrgroup.com. A replay will also be available in the same location.

About James River Group Holdings, Ltd.

James River Group Holdings, Ltd. is a Bermuda-based insurance holding company that owns and operates a group of specialty insurance companies. The Company operates in two specialty property-casualty insurance segments: Excess and Surplus Lines and Specialty Admitted Insurance. Each of the Company’s U.S. regulated insurance subsidiaries are rated “A-” (Excellent) by A.M. Best Company. Visit James River Group Holdings, Ltd. on the web at www.jrvrgroup.com.

For more information contact: Brett Shirreffs SVP, Finance, Investments and Investor Relations (919) 980-0524 Investors@jrvrgroup.com