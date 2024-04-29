Better Choice Company Announces Notification of Noncompliance with Additional NYSE American Continued Listing Standards

NEW YORK, April 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Better Choice Company Inc. (NYSE American: BTTR) (the “Company” or “Better Choice”), a pet health and wellness company, announced today that it received a notice (the “Notice”) from the NYSE American LLC (the “NYSE American”) dated April 24, 2024, notifying the Company that it is no longer in compliance with NYSE American continued listing standards. Specifically, the letter states that the Company is not in compliance with the continued listing standards set forth in Sections 1003(a)(ii) and 1003(a)(iii) of the NYSE American Company Guide (the "Company Guide"). Section 1003(a)(ii) requires a listed company to have stockholders' equity of $4 million or more if the listed company has reported losses from continuing operations and/or net losses in three of its four most recent fiscal years. Section 1003(a)(iii) requires a listed company to have stockholders' equity of $6 million or more if the listed company has reported losses from continuing operations and/or net losses in its five most recent fiscal years. The Company reported a stockholders’ equity of $3.0 million as of December 31, 2023, and losses from continuing operations and/or net losses in three out of its four most recent fiscal years ended December 31, 2023.



The Notice has no immediate impact on the listing of the Company’s shares of common stock, par value $0.001 per share (the “Common Stock”), which will continue to be listed and traded on the NYSE American during the Plan period, subject to the Company’s compliance with the other listing requirements of the NYSE American. The Common Stock will continue to trade under the symbol “BTTR”, but will have an added designation of “.BC” to indicate the status of the Common Stock as “below compliance”. The notice does not affect the Company’s ongoing business operations or its reporting requirements with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

The Company must submit a plan of compliance (the "Plan") by May 24, 2024, addressing how it intends to regain compliance with Sections 1003(a)(ii) and (iii) of the Company Guide by October 24, 2025. The Company has begun to prepare its Plan for submission to the NYSE American by the May 24, 2024 deadline.

If the NYSE American accepts the Company’s plan, the Company will be able to continue its listing during the Plan period and will be subject to continued periodic review by the NYSE American staff. If the Plan is not submitted, or not accepted, or is accepted but the Company is not in compliance with the continued listing standards by October 24, 2025, or if the Company does not make progress consistent with the Plan during the plan period, the Company will be subject to delisting procedures as set forth in the NYSE American Company Guide. The Company may appeal a staff delisting determination in accordance with Section 1010 and Part 12 of the Company Guide.

The Company is committed to undertaking a transaction or transactions in the future to achieve compliance with the NYSE American’s requirements. However, there can be no assurance that the Company will be able to achieve compliance with the NYSE American’s continued listing standards within the required timeframe.

