Woodward Reports Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2024 Results

Raises Full-Year Guidance

FORT COLLINS, Colo., April 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) today reported financial results for its second quarter of fiscal year 2024.



All amounts are presented on an as reported (U.S. GAAP) basis unless otherwise indicated. All per share amounts are presented on a fully diluted basis. All comparisons are made to the same period of the prior year unless otherwise stated.

Second Quarter Overview

Net sales were $835 million, compared to $718 million, an increase of 16 percent.

Net earnings were $98 million, or $1.56 per share, compared to net earnings of $36 million, or $0.58 per share.

Adjusted net earnings 1 were $101 million, or $1.62 per share, compared to adjusted net earnings of $62 million, or $1.01 per share.

were $101 million, or $1.62 per share, compared to adjusted net earnings of $62 million, or $1.01 per share. Net cash provided by operating activities was $144 million for the first half of fiscal 2024, compared to $40 million. Free cash flow1 for the first half of fiscal 2024 was $88 million, compared to negative $4 million. Adjusted free cash flow1 was $90 million for the first half of fiscal 2024, compared to negative $1 million.

"Our focus on operational excellence continues to enable significant sales growth and margin expansion, thanks to the efforts of all our members,” stated Chip Blankenship, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “In Aerospace, both original equipment and aftermarket demonstrated strong growth, and our Industrial segment benefited from growth of our China on-highway business and strong demand in power generation.

“Our improving operational performance allows us to capitalize on robust demand for Woodward products and services across both aerospace and industrial markets. Based on these improvements and better visibility, we are raising certain aspects of our full-year guidance. As we drive profitable growth, operational excellence, and innovation, we remain well positioned to deliver long term shareholder value.”

Second Quarter Company Results

Net sales for the second quarter of fiscal 2024 were $835 million, compared to $718 million, an increase of 16 percent.

Net earnings were $98 million, or $1.56 per share, for the second quarter of 2024, compared to $36 million, or $0.58 per share. Adjusted net earnings for the second quarter of 2024 were $101 million, or $1.62 per share, compared to $62 million, or $1.01 per share.

EBIT1 was $131 million for the second quarter of 2024, compared to $53 million. Adjusted EBIT1 was $135 million for the second quarter of 2024, compared to $87 million.

The effective tax rate was 19.1 percent for the second quarter of 2024, compared to 11.8 percent. The adjusted effective tax rate1 for the second quarter of 2024 was 19.3 percent, compared to 17.8 percent.

Segment Results

Aerospace

Aerospace segment net sales for the second quarter of fiscal 2024 were $498 million, compared to $437 million, an increase of 14 percent.

Commercial aerospace sales increased significantly, driven by increased aircraft utilization as a result of continued growth in passenger traffic, and price realization. Overall defense sales grew modestly.

Segment earnings for the second quarter of 2024 were $98 million, compared to $73 million. Segment earnings as a percent of segment net sales were 19.8 percent for the second quarter of 2024, compared to 16.8 percent. The increase in segment earnings was primarily a result of higher volume and net price realization.

Industrial

Industrial segment net sales for the second quarter of fiscal 2024 were $338 million, compared to $281 million, an increase of 20 percent. The increase in Industrial segment net sales was driven primarily by growth in transportation, particularly in the on-highway natural gas truck business in China, as well as strong sales in power generation and price realization, partially offset by decreased oil and gas sales.

Industrial segment earnings for the second quarter of 2024 were $65 million, or 19.3 percent of segment net sales, compared to $38 million, or 13.4 percent of segment net sales. The increase in Industrial earnings was a result of higher volume, largely due to the heightened demand for our China on-highway business, net price realization, and operational improvements including increased output and efficiency gains.

Nonsegment

Nonsegment expenses were $33 million for the second quarter of fiscal 2024, compared to $58 million. Adjusted nonsegment expenses1 were $29 million for the second quarter of 2024, compared to $23 million.

Year-to-Date Results

Net sales for the first half of 2024 were $1.62 billion, compared to $1.34 billion. Net earnings for the first half of 2024 were $188 million, or $3.02 per share, compared to $65 million, or $1.07 per share. Adjusted net earnings for the first half of 2024 were $191 million, or $3.07 per share, compared to $91 million, or $1.50 per share.

The effective tax rate was 18.6 percent for the first half of 2024, compared to 9.5 percent. The adjusted effective tax rate for the first half of 2024 was 18.6 percent, compared to 14.5 percent.

Aerospace segment net sales for the first half of 2024 were $958 million, compared to $833 million. Aerospace segment earnings for the first half of 2024 were $177 million, or 18.5 percent of segment net sales, compared to $129 million, or 15.5 percent of segment net sales.

Industrial segment net sales for the first half of 2024 were $664 million, compared to $504 million. Industrial segment earnings for the first half of 2024 were $132 million, or 19.9 percent of segment net sales, compared to $49 million, or 9.7 percent of segment net sales.

Nonsegment expenses were $59 million for the first half of 2024, compared to $83 million. Adjusted nonsegment expenses for the first half of 2024 were $55 million, compared to $48 million.

Cash Flow and Financial Position

Net cash provided by operating activities was $144 million for the first half of 2024, compared to $40 million. Payments for property, plant, and equipment were $56 million for the first half of 2024, compared to $44 million.

Free cash flow was $88 million for the first half of fiscal 2024, compared to negative $4 million. Adjusted free cash flow was $90 million for the first half of fiscal 2024, compared to negative $1 million. The increase in free cash flow and adjusted free cash flow was primarily due to increased earnings, partially offset by higher capital expenditures.

During the first half of fiscal 2024, $28 million was returned to stockholders in the form of dividends.

Total debt was $791 million at March 31, 2024, compared to $859 million at March 31, 2023. Debt-to-EBITDA1 leverage at March 31, 2024, was 1.2 times EBITDA, compared to 2.2 times EBITDA at March 31, 2023.

Fiscal Year 2024 Guidance

Based on visibility into the third quarter demand for the China on-highway natural gas truck business and anticipated improved operational performance in the second half of fiscal 2024, we are raising certain aspects of our full-year guidance.

Woodward, Inc. and Subsidiaries Revised Guidance (In millions, except per share amount and percentages) Prior Revised FY24 Guidance issued on FY24 Guidance issued on January 29, 2024 April 29, 2024 Total Company Sales $3,150 - $3,300 $3,250 - $3,350 Adjusted Effective Tax Rate ~21% ~20% Adjusted Free Cash Flow $300 - $350 $325 - $375 Capital Expenditures ~100 No change Shares ~62 No change Adjusted EPS $5.00 - $5.40 $5.70 - $6.00 Segment Data Aerospace Sales Growth Up 10% to 14% Up 12% to 14% Segment Earnings (% of Sales) 18% to 19% No change Industrial Sales Growth Up 8% to 10% Up 13% to 15% Segment Earnings (% of Sales) 14% - 15% 17% - 18%

Cautionary Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that involve risks and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, our prioritization of growth, operational excellence and innovation, including to the outcome of such efforts on our long-term success and shareholder value; demand for our products and services and our ability to capitalize on such demand, trends in our markets and statements regarding our business and financial guidance for the remainder of fiscal year 2024, including our guidance for sales, adjusted earnings, adjusted earnings per share, segment sales growth, segment earnings as a percent of sales, adjusted effective tax rate, adjusted free cash flow, capital expenditures, and diluted weighted shares outstanding, as well as our assumptions and expectations regarding our guidance. Factors that could cause actual results and the timing of certain events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: (1) global economic uncertainty and instability, including in the financial markets that affect Woodward, its customers, and its supply chain; (2) risks related to constraints and disruptions in the global supply chain and labor markets; (3) Woodward’s long sales cycle; (4) risks related to Woodward’s concentration of revenue among a relatively small number of customers; (5) Woodward’s ability to implement and realize the intended effects of any restructuring efforts; (6) Woodward’s ability to successfully manage competitive factors including expenses and fluctuations in sales; (7) changes and consolidations in the aerospace market; (8) Woodward’s financial obligations including debt obligations and tax expenses and exposures; (9) risks related to Woodward’s U.S. government contracting activities including potential changes in government spending patterns; (10) volatility with respect to the China on-highway natural gas truck market; (11) Woodward’s ability to protect its intellectual property rights and avoid infringing the intellectual property rights of others; (12) changes in the estimates of fair value of reporting units or of long-lived assets; (13) environmental risks; (14) Woodward’s continued access to a stable workforce and favorable labor relations with its employees; (15) Woodward’s ability to manage various regulatory and legal matters; (16) risks from operating internationally; (17) cybersecurity and other technological risks; and other risk factors and risks described in Woodward's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2023, any subsequently filed Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, as well as its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the second quarter ended March 31, 2024, which we expect to file shortly, and other risks described in Woodward’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Woodward, Inc. and Subsidiaries CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS (Unaudited - in thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended March 31, Six Months Ended March 31, 2024 2023 2024 2023

Net sales $ 835,343 $ 718,214 $ 1,622,073 $ 1,336,833 Costs and expenses: Cost of goods sold 600,954 559,149 1,183,335 1,051,812 Selling, general, and administrative expenses 81,447 75,578 155,958 138,765 Research and development costs 36,465 37,777 67,259 66,411 Restructuring charges - 5,172 - 5,172 Interest expense 11,530 12,845 22,966 23,987 Interest income (1,293 ) (508 ) (2,766 ) (874 ) Other (income) expense, net (14,384 ) (12,040 ) (35,023 ) (20,430 ) Total costs and expenses 714,719 677,973 1,391,729 1,264,843 Earnings before income taxes 120,624 40,241 230,344 71,990 Income taxes 23,068 4,730 42,744 6,873 Net earnings $ 97,556 $ 35,511 $ 187,600 $ 65,117 Earnings per share amounts: Basic earnings per share $ 1.61 $ 0.59 $ 3.12 $ 1.09 Diluted earnings per share $ 1.56 $ 0.58 $ 3.02 $ 1.07 Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 60,427 59,807 60,223 59,736 Diluted 62,365 61,227 62,106 61,083 Cash dividends paid per share $ 0.25 $ 0.22 $ 0.47 $ 0.41





Woodward, Inc. and Subsidiaries CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited - in thousands) March 31, September 30, 2024 2023 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 316,932 $ 137,447 Accounts receivable 831,777 749,859 Inventories 580,377 517,843 Income taxes receivable 32,816 14,120 Other current assets 50,072 50,183 Total current assets 1,811,974 1,469,452 Property, plant, and equipment, net 921,355 913,094 Goodwill 796,706 791,468 Intangible assets, net 443,414 452,363 Deferred income tax assets 58,911 58,550 Other assets 333,899 325,276 Total assets $ 4,366,259 $ 4,010,203 Liabilities and stockholders’ equity Current liabilities: Short-term debt $ 141,300 $ - Current portion of long-term debt 699 75,817 Accounts payable 258,670 234,328 Income taxes payable 54,242 44,435 Accrued liabilities 236,944 262,616 Total current liabilities 691,855 617,196 Long-term debt, less current portion 649,039 645,709 Deferred income tax liabilities 135,022 132,819 Other liabilities 560,930 543,490 Total liabilities 2,036,846 1,939,214 Stockholders’ equity 2,329,413 2,070,989 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 4,366,259 $ 4,010,203





Woodward, Inc. and Subsidiaries CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited - in thousands) Six Months Ended March 31, 2024 2023 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 144,118 $ 40,150 Cash flows from investing activities: Payments for purchase of property, plant, and equipment (56,301 ) (44,046 ) Proceeds from sale of assets 51 199 Proceeds from business divestiture 600 - Payments for business acquisition, net of cash acquired - 878 Payments for short-term investments (3,723 ) - Proceeds from sales of short-term investments 9,732 7,733 Net cash used in investing activities (49,641 ) (35,236 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Cash dividends paid (28,327 ) (24,537 ) Proceeds from sales of treasury stock 43,087 14,067 Payments for repurchases of common stock - (26,369 ) Borrowings on revolving lines of credit and short-term borrowings 1,539,100 1,031,800 Payments on revolving lines of credit and short-term borrowings (1,397,800 ) (968,100 ) Payments of debt financing costs - (2,236 ) Payments of long-term debt and finance lease obligations (75,472 ) (288 ) Net cash provided by financing activities 80,588 24,337 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 4,420 (7,668 ) Net change in cash and cash equivalents 179,485 21,583 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year 137,447 107,844 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 316,932 $ 129,427





Woodward, Inc. and Subsidiaries SEGMENT NET SALES AND NET EARNINGS (Unaudited - in thousands) Three Months Ended March 31, Six Months Ended March 31, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net sales: Aerospace $ 497,512 $ 437,017 $ 958,268 $ 832,702 Industrial 337,831 281,197 663,805 504,131 Total consolidated net sales $ 835,343 $ 718,214 $ 1,622,073 $ 1,336,833 Segment earnings*: Aerospace $ 98,451 $ 73,314 $ 177,453 $ 128,748 As a percent of segment net sales 19.8 % 16.8 % 18.5 % 15.5 % Industrial 65,244 37,571 132,125 48,973 As a percent of segment net sales 19.3 % 13.4 % 19.9 % 9.7 % Total segment earnings 163,695 110,885 309,578 177,721 Nonsegment expenses (32,834 ) (58,307 ) (59,034 ) (82,618 ) EBIT 130,861 52,578 250,544 95,103 Interest expense, net (10,237 ) (12,337 ) (20,200 ) (23,113 ) Consolidated earnings before income taxes $ 120,624 $ 40,241 $ 230,344 $ 71,990 *This schedule reconciles segment earnings, which exclude certain costs, to consolidated earnings before taxes. Payments for property, plant and equipment $ 14,489 $ 19,656 $ 56,301 $ 44,046 Depreciation expense $ 20,607 $ 20,535 $ 40,833 $ 40,661





Woodward, Inc. and Subsidiaries RECONCILIATION OF NET EARNINGS TO ADJUSTED NET EARNINGS1 (Unaudited - in thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 Before Income Tax Net of Income Tax Per Share, Net of Income Tax Before Income Tax Net of Income Tax Per Share, Net of Income Tax Net earnings (U.S. GAAP) $ 120,624 $ 97,556 $ 1.56 $ 40,241 $ 35,511 $ 0.58 Non-U.S. GAAP adjustments: Non-recurring gain related to a previous acquisition - - - - - - Business development activities 1,664 1,256 0.02 - - - Certain non-restructuring separation costs 2,666 2,013 0.04 2,208 1,661 0.03 Specific charge for excess and obsolete inventory - - - 11,995 9,016 0.15 Product rationalization - - - 10,504 7,896 0.13 Restructuring charges - - - 5,172 3,874 0.06 Non-recurring charge related to customer collections - - - 4,997 3,761 0.06 Total non-U.S. GAAP adjustments 4,330 3,269 0.06 34,876 26,208 0.43 Adjusted net earnings (Non-U.S. GAAP) $ 124,954 $ 100,825 $ 1.62 $ 75,117 $ 61,719 $ 1.01





Woodward, Inc. and Subsidiaries RECONCILIATION OF NET EARNINGS TO ADJUSTED NET EARNINGS1 (Unaudited - in thousands, except per share amounts) Six Months Ended March 31, 2024 Six Months Ended March 31, 2023 Before Income Tax Net of Income Tax Per Share, Net of Income Tax Before Income Tax Net of Income Tax Per Share, Net of Income Tax Net earnings (U.S. GAAP) $ 230,344 $ 187,600 $ 3.02 $ 71,990 $ 65,117 $ 1.07 Non-U.S. GAAP adjustments: Non-recurring gain related to a previous acquisition (4,803 ) (3,433 ) (0.06 ) - - - Business development activities 5,902 4,456 0.07 - - - Certain non-restructuring separation costs 2,666 2,013 0.04 2,208 1,661 0.03 Specific charge for excess and obsolete inventory - - - 11,995 9,016 0.15 Product rationalization - - - 10,504 7,896 0.13 Restructuring charges - - - 5,172 3,874 0.06 Non-recurring charge related to customer collections - - - 4,997 3,761 0.06 Total non-U.S. GAAP adjustments 3,765 3,036 0.05 34,876 26,208 0.43 Adjusted net earnings (Non-U.S. GAAP) $ 234,109 $ 190,636 $ 3.07 $ 106,866 $ 91,325 $ 1.50





Woodward, Inc. and Subsidiaries RECONCILIATION OF NET EARNINGS TO EBIT1 AND ADJUSTED EBIT1 (Unaudited - in thousands) Three Months Ended March 31, Six Months Ended March 31, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net earnings (U.S. GAAP) $ 97,556 $ 35,511 $ 187,600 $ 65,117 Income tax expense 23,068 4,730 42,744 6,873 Interest expense 11,530 12,845 22,966 23,987 Interest income (1,293 ) (508 ) (2,766 ) (874 ) EBIT (Non-U.S. GAAP) 130,861 52,578 250,544 95,103 Total non-U.S. GAAP adjustments* 4,330 34,876 3,765 34,876 Adjusted EBIT (Non-U.S. GAAP) $ 135,191 $ 87,454 $ 254,309 $ 129,979 *See Reconciliation of Net Earnings to Adjusted Net Earnings1 table above for the list of Non-U.S. GAAP adjustments made in the applicable periods.





Woodward, Inc. and Subsidiaries RECONCILIATION OF NET EARNINGS TO EBITDA1 AND ADJUSTED EBITDA1 (Unaudited - in thousands) Three Months Ended March 31, Six Months Ended March 31, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net earnings (U.S. GAAP) $ 97,556 $ 35,511 $ 187,600 $ 65,117 Income tax expense 23,068 4,730 42,744 6,873 Interest expense 11,530 12,845 22,966 23,987 Interest income (1,293 ) (508 ) (2,766 ) (874 ) Amortization of intangible assets 8,618 9,418 17,217 18,596 Depreciation expense 20,607 20,535 40,833 40,661 EBITDA (Non-U.S. GAAP) 160,086 82,531 308,594 154,360 Total non-U.S. GAAP adjustments* 4,330 34,876 3,765 34,876 Adjusted EBITDA (Non-U.S. GAAP) $ 164,416 $ 117,407 $ 312,359 $ 189,236 *See Reconciliation of Net Earnings to Adjusted Net Earnings1 table above for the list of Non-U.S. GAAP adjustments made in the applicable periods.





Woodward, Inc. and Subsidiaries RECONCILIATION OF NONSEGMENT EXPENSES TO ADJUSTED NONSEGMENT EXPENSES1 (Unaudited - in thousands) Three Months Ended

March 31, Six Months Ended

March 31, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Nonsegment expenses (U.S. GAAP) $ 32,834 $ 58,307 $ 59,034 $ 82,618 Non-recurring gain related to a previous acquisition - - 4,803 - Certain non-recurring separation costs (2,666 ) (2,208 ) (2,666 ) (2,208 ) Business development activities (1,664 ) - (5,902 ) - Specific charge for excess and obsolete inventory - (11,995 ) - (11,995 ) Product rationalization - (10,504 ) - (10,504 ) Restructuring charge - (5,172 ) - (5,172 ) Non-recurring charge related to customer collections - (4,997 ) - (4,997 ) Adjusted nonsegment expenses (Non-U.S. GAAP) $ 28,504 $ 23,431 $ 55,269 $ 47,742





Woodward, Inc. and Subsidiaries RECONCILIATION OF CASH FLOW FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES TO FREE CASH FLOW1 AND ADJUSTED FREE CASH FLOW1 (Unaudited - in thousands) Six Months Ended March 31,

2024 2023 Net cash provided by operating activities (U.S. GAAP) $ 144,118 $ 40,150 Payments for property, plant, and equipment (56,301 ) (44,046 ) Free cash flow (Non-U.S. GAAP) 87,817 (3,896 ) Cash received for a non-recurring matter related to a previous acquisition (4,803 ) - Cash paid for business development activities 4,293 - Cash paid for non-recurring matter unrelated to the ongoing operations of the business 2,725 - Cash paid for restructuring charges - 2,836 Adjusted free cash flow (Non-U.S. GAAP) $ 90,032 $ (1,060 )

1 Adjusted and Non-U.S. GAAP Financial Measures : Adjusted net earnings, adjusted earnings per share, adjusted EBIT, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted effective tax rate, and adjusted nonsegment expenses exclude, as applicable, (i) a non-recurring gain related to a previous acquisition, (ii) costs related to business development activities, (iii) certain non-restructuring separation costs, (iv) a specific charge for excess and obsolete inventory, (v) product rationalization, (vi) a restructuring charges, and (vii) a non-recurring charge related to customer collections. The product rationalization adjustment pertains to a non-recurring write-off of inventory and assets related to the elimination of certain product lines. The specific charge for excess and obsolete inventory pertains to a non-recurring process change that resulted in the identification and write down of certain excess inventory unrelated to product rationalization. The non-recurring charge related to customer collections pertains to a discrete process issue that was identified and corrected. The Company believes that these excluded items are short‐term in nature, not directly related to the ongoing operations of the business, and therefore, the exclusion of them illustrates more clearly how the underlying business of Woodward is performing. Adjusted free cash flow is free cash flow (defined below) plus cash received for a non-recurring matter related to a previous acquisition, minus (i) cash paid for business development activities, (ii) cash paid for a non-recurring matter unrelated to the ongoing operations of the business, and (iii) cash paid for restructuring charges. Management believes these adjustments to free cash flow better portray Woodward’s operating performance. Guidance with respect to non-U.S. GAAP measures as provided in this release excludes, as applicable (i) a non-recurring gain related to a previous acquisition, (ii) costs related to business development activities, (iii) certain non-restructuring separation costs, (iv) cash received for a non-recurring matter related to a previous acquisition, (v) cash paid for business development activities, and (vi) cash paid for non-recurring matter unrelated to the ongoing operations of the business.

EBIT (earnings before interest and taxes), EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization), free cash flow, adjusted free cash flow, adjusted net earnings, adjusted earnings per share, adjusted EBIT, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted effective tax rate, and adjusted nonsegment expenses are financial measures not prepared and presented in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (U.S. GAAP). Management uses EBIT and adjusted EBIT to evaluate Woodward’s operating performance without the impacts of financing and tax related considerations. Management uses EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA in evaluating Woodward’s operating performance, making business decisions, including developing budgets, managing expenditures, forecasting future periods, and evaluating capital structure impacts of various strategic scenarios. Management also uses free cash flow, which is derived from net cash provided by or used in operating activities less payments for property, plant, and equipment, as well as adjusted free cash flow (as described above), in reviewing the financial performance of Woodward’s various business segments and evaluating cash generation levels. Securities analysts, investors, and others frequently use EBIT, EBITDA and free cash flow in their evaluation of companies, particularly those with significant property, plant, and equipment, and intangible assets that are subject to amortization. The use of any of these non-U.S. GAAP financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation of, or as a substitute for, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Because adjusted net earnings, adjusted earnings per share, EBIT, EBITDA, adjusted EBIT, and adjusted EBITDA exclude certain financial information compared with net earnings, the most comparable U.S. GAAP financial measure, users of this financial information should consider the information that is excluded. Free cash flow and adjusted free cash flow do not necessarily represent funds available for discretionary use and is not necessarily a measure of our ability to fund our cash needs. Management’s calculations of EBIT, EBITDA, adjusted net earnings, adjusted earnings per share, adjusted EBIT, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted effective tax rate, adjusted nonsegment expenses, free cash flow, and adjusted free cash flow may differ from similarly titled measures used by other companies, limiting their usefulness as comparative measures.

