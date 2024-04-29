Submit Release
GeneDx Reports First Quarter 2024 Financial Results and Business Highlights

Reported first quarter 2024 revenue from continuing operations1 of $61.5M with 96% year-over-year growth of exome and genome test revenue

Expanded first quarter 2024 adjusted gross margins2 from continuing operations to 61%

Narrowed first quarter 2024 adjusted net loss2 to $8.5M and delivered 71% year-over-year cash burn reduction

Raised guidance to deliver between $235M and $245M in FY 2024 revenue and reiterate path to profitability in 2025

GeneDx to host conference call today at 4:30 p.m. ET

STAMFORD, Conn., April 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GeneDx Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: WGS), a leader in delivering improved health outcomes through genomic insights, today reported its financial results for the first quarter of 2024.

“Our strong first quarter results reflect our continued dedication to our three key organizational focuses: growing exome and genome revenue, increasing our average reimbursement rates while expanding access to testing, and meaningfully reducing our cash burn,” said Katherine Stueland, Chief Executive Officer of GeneDx. “Our team’s successful execution in the first quarter gives us the confidence to raise full year 2024 revenue guidance to between $235-$245 million and reiterate our expectation to reach profitability in 2025.”

First Quarter 2024 Financial Results (Unaudited)1,2

Revenues

  • Revenues from continuing operations grew to $61.5 million, an increase of 51% year-over-year and 6% sequentially.
    • Total company revenues were $62.4 million.
  • Exome and genome test revenue grew to $44.0 million, an increase of 96% year-over-year and 12% sequentially.

Exome and genome volume

  • Exome and genome test results volume grew to 16,592, an increase of 91% year-over-year and 6% sequentially.
  • Exome and genome represented 30% of all test results, up from 16% in the first quarter of 2023 and up from 27% in the fourth quarter of 2023.

Gross margin

  • Adjusted gross margin from continuing operations expanded to 61%, up from 34% in the first quarter of 2023 and up from 56% in the fourth quarter of 2023.
    • Total company gross margin was 60%.
  • Exome and genome adjusted gross margin operated in excess of 65%.

Operating expenses

  • Adjusted total operating expenses reduced to $45.4 million, a decrease of 26% year-over-year and 6% sequentially.
    • Total GAAP operating expenses were $50.1 million.

Net loss

  • Adjusted net loss narrowed to $8.5 million, an improvement of 83% year-over-year and 52% sequentially.
    • GAAP net loss was $20.2 million.

Cash burn and cash position

  • Total net use of cash was $17.2 million in the first quarter of 2024, an improvement of 71% year-over-year and 48% sequentially.
  • Cash, cash equivalents, marketable securities and restricted cash was $113.9 million as of March 31, 2024.
  1. Revenue and gross margin results from continuing operations, which we believe are representative of our ongoing business strategy exclude any revenue and cost of goods sold of the exited Legacy Sema4 diagnostic testing business for the current and all comparative periods. Total company results include GeneDx’s continuing operations and the financial impacts of exited Legacy Sema4 business activities for the current and all comparative periods.
  2. Adjusted gross margin, adjusted total operating expenses and adjusted net loss are non-GAAP financial measures. See appendix for a reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP figures presented.

Updated GeneDx Full Year 2024 Guidance

GeneDx has updated its full year 2024 guidance. Management expects GeneDx to:

  • Drive full year 2024 revenues between $235 and $245 million (previous guidance was $220 to $230 million);
  • Expand full year 2024 adjusted gross margin profile to at least 60% (previous guidance was at least 50%);
  • Use $70 to $80 million of net cash for full year 2024 (previous guidance was $75 to $80 million);
  • Turn profitable in 2025 (no change).

First Quarter 2024 Business Highlights

Driving sustainable growth and market leadership

  • Reached new milestone of sequencing 600k clinical exomes and genomes since inception, with over half sequenced since July 2021 and 100k sequenced since the fall. This continued acceleration of exome and genome sequencing and interpretation further solidifies GeneDx’s industry leadership, enhances the robustness of its proprietary dataset, and enables more definitive diagnoses for more patients.
  • Presented new data at the American College of Medical Genetics and Genomics Annual Meeting further demonstrating the clinical superiority of exome compared to chromosomal microarray (“CMA”), supporting our efforts to eliminate the need for CMA to be ordered when exome is ordered first.
  • State Medicaid programs continue to expand coverage of rapid genetic testing in the neonatal intensive care unit (“NICU”), bringing total states covering rapid whole genome in the acute care setting to 11, including new coverage announced in:
    • Georgia (January 2024)
    • South Dakota (March 2024)
  • New York added outpatient whole exome sequencing (“WES”) coverage to their Medicaid plan, effective April 1, 2024, bringing total states covering WES to 28.
  • Grew biopharma partner programs to 21, predominantly with biotech companies who are relying on us to find patients with a specific variant for clinical trial purposes.
  • Launched a strategic partnership with Komodo Health, a premier healthcare technology company for the pharmaceutical industry, enabling improved access to genetic insights that can help inform drug pipelines and accelerate clinical trial enrollment for biopharma partners.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including statements regarding our future performance and our market opportunity, including our expected full year 2024 reported revenue guidance, our expectations regarding our adjusted gross margin profile in 2024, our use of net cash in 2024 and our turning profitable in 2025. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words “believe,” “project,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “intend,” “strategy,” “future,” “opportunity,” “plan,” “may,” “should,” “will,” “would,” “will be,” “will continue,” “will likely result,” and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this press release, including but not limited to: (i) our ability to implement business plans, goals and forecasts, and identify and realize additional opportunities, (ii) the risk of downturns and a changing regulatory landscape in the highly competitive healthcare industry, (iii) the size and growth of the market in which we operate, (iv) our ability to pursue our new strategic direction, and (vi) our ability to enhance our artificial intelligence tools that we use in our clinical interpretation platform. The foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. You should carefully consider the foregoing factors and the other risks and uncertainties described in the “Risk Factors” section of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on February 23, 2024 and other documents filed by us from time to time with the SEC. These filings identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and we assume no obligation and do not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. We do not give any assurance that we will achieve our expectations.

About GeneDx

At GeneDx (Nasdaq: WGS), we believe that everyone deserves personalized, targeted medical care—and that it all begins with a genetic diagnosis. Fueled by one of the world’s largest rare disease data sets, our industry-leading exome and genome tests translate complex genomic data into clinical answers that unlock personalized health plans, accelerate drug discovery, and improve health system efficiencies. It all starts with a single test. For more information, please visit genedx.com and connect with us on LinkedIn, X, Facebook, and Instagram.

Investor Relations Contact:
Investors@GeneDx.com

Media Contact:
Press@GeneDx.com

Volume and revenue in the table below include the combination of the Legacy GeneDx diagnostic business with the data and information business of Legacy Sema4.

Volume & Revenue

  1Q24   4Q23   3Q23   2Q23   1Q23
Volumes                  
Whole exome, whole genome   16,592       15,663       13,216       11,855       8,705  
Hereditary cancer   6,868       8,240       8,556       7,142       7,120  
Other panels   31,763       33,692       35,861       35,931       36,953  
Total   55,223       57,595       57,633       54,928       52,778  
                   
Revenue ($ millions)                  
Whole exome, whole genome $ 44.0     $ 39.2     $ 34.0     $ 28.7     $ 22.4  
Hereditary cancer   5.5       5.5       4.5       3.8       4.3  
Other panels   10.7       11.2       10.6       10.6       12.7  
Data information   1.3       2.2       1.3       2.1       1.3  
Total $ 61.5     $ 58.1     $ 50.4     $ 45.2     $ 40.7  
                                       

Unaudited Select Financial Information (in thousands)

  Three months ended March 31, 2024   Three months ended December 31, 2023
  GeneDx   Legacy Sema4   Total   GeneDx   Legacy Sema4   Total
Revenue $ 61,461     $ 961     $ 62,422     $ 58,107     $ (689 )   $ 57,418  
Adjusted cost of services   24,099             24,099       25,626             25,626  
Adjusted gross profit (loss) $ 37,362     $ 961     $ 38,323     $ 32,481     $ (689 )   $ 31,792  
Adjusted gross margin %   60.8 %     (100.0 )%     61.4 %     55.9 %     100.0 %     55.4 %
                                               


  Three months ended March 31, 2023
  GeneDx   Legacy Sema4   Total
Revenue $ 40,693     $ 2,446     $ 43,139  
Adjusted cost of services   26,826       2,080       28,906  
Adjusted gross profit (loss) $ 13,867     $ 366     $ 14,233  
Adjusted gross margin %   34.1 %     15.0 %     33.0 %
                       


  Three months ended March 31, 2024
  Reported   Depreciation and amortization   Stock-based compensation expense   Restructuring costs   Change in FV of financial liabilities   Charges related to business exit   Other   Adjusted
Diagnostic test revenue $ 61,104     $     $     $     $     $     $     $ 61,104  
Other revenue   1,318                                           1,318  
Total revenue   62,422                                           62,422  
Cost of services   25,011       (816 )     (48 )     (48 )                       24,099  
Gross profit (loss)   37,411       816       48       48                         38,323  
Gross margin   59.9 %                             61.4 %
Research and development   11,567       (196 )     187       (103 )                       11,455  
Selling and marketing   16,085       (1,225 )     20       (400 )                       14,480  
General and administrative   22,445       (3,011 )     292       (292 )                       19,434  
Impairment loss                                              
Other, net   974                                           974  
Loss from operations   (13,660 )     5,248       (451 )     843                         (8,020 )
Interest income (expense), net   (597 )                                         (597 )
Other income (expense), net   (6,064 )                       6,101                   37  
Income tax benefit   82                                           82  
Net loss $ (20,239 )   $ 5,248     $ (451 )   $ 843     $ 6,101     $     $     $ (8,498 )
                                                               


  Three months ended March 31, 2023
  Reported   Depreciation and amortization   Stock-based compensation expense   Restructuring costs   Change in FV of financial liabilities   Charges related to business exit   Other   Adjusted
Diagnostic test revenue $ 41,850     $     $     $     $     $         $ 41,850  
Other revenue   1,289                                           1,289  
Total revenue   43,139                                           43,139  
Cost of services   27,903       (589 )     1,666       (74 )                       28,906  
Gross profit (loss)   15,236       589       (1,666 )     74                         14,233  
Gross margin   35.3 %                             33.0 %
Research and development   14,592       (852 )     (943 )     (91 )                       12,706  
Selling and marketing   13,452       (1,227 )     (63 )     (142 )                       12,020  
General and administrative   43,689       (5,968 )     (708 )     (395 )                       36,618  
Impairment loss   2,120                               (2,120 )            
Other, net   1,747                                           1,747  
Loss from operations   (60,364 )     8,636       48       702             2,120             (48,858 )
Interest income (expense), net   (35 )                                         (35 )
Other income (expense), net   (737 )                       3,453             (2,750 )     (34 )
Income tax benefit   147                                           147  
Net loss $ (60,989 )   $ 8,636     $ 48     $ 702     $ 3,453     $ 2,120     $ (2,750 )   $ (48,780 )
                                                               


  Three months ended December 31, 2023
  Reported   Depreciation and amortization   Stock-based compensation expense   Restructuring costs   Change in FV of financial liabilities   Charges related to business exit   Other   Adjusted
Diagnostic test revenue $ 55,214     $     $     $     $     $     $     $ 55,214  
Other revenue   2,204                                           2,204  
Total revenue   57,418                                           57,418  
Cost of services   26,664       (915 )     (123 )                             25,626  
Gross profit (loss)   30,754       915       123                               31,792  
Gross margin   53.6 %                             55.4 %
Research and development   12,248       (919 )     2,320       (1,300 )                       12,349  
Selling and marketing   15,559       (1,225 )     1,071       (487 )                       14,918  
General and administrative   26,626       (3,035 )     (2,356 )     (197 )                       21,038  
Impairment loss                                              
Other, net   1,964                               (1,277 )           687  
Loss from operations   (25,643 )     6,094       (912 )     1,984             1,277             (17,200 )
Interest income (expense), net   (978 )                                         (978 )
Other income (expense), net   437                         (485 )           48        
Income tax benefit   411                                           411  
Net loss $ (25,773 )   $ 6,094     $ (912 )   $ 1,984     $ (485 )   $ 1,277     $ 48     $ (17,767 )
                                                               


GeneDx Holdings Corp.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)
 
  March 31, 2024 (Unaudited)   December 31, 2023
Assets:      
Current assets:      
Cash and cash equivalents $ 83,673     $ 99,681  
Marketable securities   29,239       30,467  
Accounts receivable   28,151       32,371  
Due from related parties   772       445  
Inventory, net   11,615       8,777  
Prepaid expenses and other current assets   9,974       10,598  
Total current assets   163,424       182,339  
Operating lease right-of-use assets   26,304       26,900  
Property and equipment, net   31,301       32,479  
Intangible assets, net   169,119       172,625  
Other assets (1)   4,380       4,413  
Total assets $ 394,528     $ 418,756  
Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity:      
Current liabilities:      
Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 32,410     $ 37,456  
Due to related parties   1,041       1,379  
Short-term lease liabilities   4,043       3,647  
Other current liabilities   13,240       16,336  
Total current liabilities   50,734       58,818  
Long-term debt, net of current portion   52,293       52,688  
Long-term lease liabilities   62,030       62,938  
Other liabilities   20,836       14,735  
Deferred taxes   1,418       1,560  
Total liabilities   187,311       190,739  
Stockholders’ Equity:      
Preferred stock          
Class A common stock   2       2  
Additional paid-in capital   1,527,351       1,527,778  
Accumulated deficit   (1,320,427 )     (1,300,188 )
Accumulated other comprehensive income   291       425  
Total stockholders’ equity   207,217       228,017  
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 394,528     $ 418,756  


(1) Other assets includes $987 thousand of restricted cash as of both March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023.
   


GeneDx Holdings Corp.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)
(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)
 
  Three months ended March 31,
  2024   2023
Revenue      
Diagnostic test revenue $ 61,104     $ 41,850  
Other revenue   1,318       1,289  
Total revenue   62,422       43,139  
Cost of services   25,011       27,903  
Gross profit   37,411       15,236  
Research and development   11,567       14,592  
Selling and marketing   16,085       13,452  
General and administrative   22,445       43,689  
Impairment loss         2,120  
Other operating expenses, net   974       1,747  
Loss from operations   (13,660 )     (60,364 )
       
Non-operating income (expenses), net      
Change in fair value of warrants and earn-out contingent liabilities   (6,101 )     (3,453 )
Interest expense, net   (597 )     (35 )
Other income, net   37       2,716  
Total non-operating loss, net   (6,661 )     (772 )
Loss before income taxes $ (20,321 )   $ (61,136 )
Income tax benefit   82       147  
Net loss $ (20,239 )   $ (60,989 )
       
Weighted average shares outstanding of Class A common stock   26,062,170       20,061,945  
Basic and diluted net loss per share, Class A common stock $ (0.78 )   $ (3.04 )
               


GeneDx Holdings Corp.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited)
(in thousands)
 
  Three months ended March 31,
  2024   2023
Operating activities      
Net loss $ (20,239 )   $ (60,989 )
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:      
Depreciation and amortization expense   5,248       8,636  
Stock-based compensation expense   (451 )     48  
Change in fair value of warrants and contingent liabilities   6,101       3,453  
Deferred tax benefit   (82 )     (147 )
Provision for excess and obsolete inventory   40        
Change in third party payor reserves   (193 )     (1,070 )
Gain on debt forgiveness         (2,750 )
Impairment loss         2,120  
Other   846       274  
Change in operating assets and liabilities:      
Accounts receivable   4,220       9,723  
Inventory   (2,877 )     1,331  
Accounts payable and accrued expenses   (4,733 )     (13,400 )
Other assets and liabilities   (4,293 )     (2,789 )
Net cash used in operating activities   (16,413 )     (55,560 )
Investing activities      
Purchases of property and equipment   (443 )      
Purchases of marketable securities   (5,167 )      
Proceeds from sales of marketable securities   598        
Proceeds from maturities of marketable securities   5,855        
Development of internal-use software assets         (462 )
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities   843       (462 )
Financing activities      
Proceeds from offerings, net of issuance costs         135,439  
Exercise of stock options   24       266  
Long-term debt principal payments         (2,000 )
Finance lease payoff and principal payments   (462 )     (1,047 )
Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities   (438 )     132,658  
Net (decrease) increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash   (16,008 )     76,636  
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, at beginning of period   100,668       138,303  
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, at end of period (1) $ 84,660     $ 214,939  
       
Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information      
Cash paid for interest $ 2,019     $ 583  
Cash paid for taxes $ 300     $ 104  
Purchases of property and equipment in accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 36     $ 1,073  
Software development costs in accounts payable and accrued expenses $     $ 157  


(1) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at March 31, 2024 excludes marketable securities of $29.2 million.
   


