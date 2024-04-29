Rhode Island State House to Open for Saturday Tours in Recognition of Rhode Island Independence Day

PROVIDENCE, RI – Secretary of State Gregg M. Amore, in partnership with Governor Dan McKee and the State House Restoration Committee, today announced that the Rhode Island State House will be open to the public on Saturday, May 4 in recognition of Rhode Island Independence Day.

"Rhode Island played a critical role in the American Revolution, leading the way as the first colony to renounce its allegiance to England," said Secretary of State Gregg M. Amore. "Visiting the State House to enjoy a tour of this incredible building and learn about the Act of Renunciation is the perfect way to recognize Rhode Island Independence Day. I thank Governor McKee and the entire State House Restoration Committee for helping to ensure this is a memorable occasion for Rhode Islanders."

The State House will be open to the public from 9:30 a.m. – 2 p.m. Guided tours will depart from the State House lobby at 10 a.m., 10:30 a.m., 11 a.m., and 11:30 am. From 12 p.m. – 2 p.m., self-guided tour materials will be available.

The Independent Man will be on display in the State House lobby, and Mark Rabinowitz, the conservator responsible for the statue's restoration, will be available to give a brief presentation about the restoration process at 10:30 a.m., 11:30 a.m., and 12:30 p.m.

"I can't think of a better homecoming than returning the Independent Man to the State House on Rhode Island's Independence Day," said Governor McKee. "We thank the Secretary of State and the State House Restoration Committee for making the building open for visitors on this special day."

The State House's weekend opening is being supported by the State House Restoration Committee.

"The State House Restoration Committee was created to support the restoration, preservation, and betterment of the Rhode Island State House, which truly is the People's House," said Michael DiBiase, chair of the State House Restoration Committee. "We are proud to partner with the Secretary of State and the Governor to invite Rhode Islanders inside on a day the State House is typically closed to the public, so that all members of the community can experience what this incredible building has to offer."

In addition, a pop-up exhibit titled Rhode Island's Revolutionary Communities will be on display on the second floor of the State House, which features information about Rhode Island's role in the American Revolution, including the Act of Renunciation.

On May 4, 1776, Rhode Island was the first colony to renounce allegiance to Great Britain's King George III and declare independence by official legislative act. The passage of the Act of Renunciation by the Rhode Island General Assembly took place at the Old State House on Benefit Street in Providence, Rhode Island. This Act officially ended the colony's allegiance to Great Britain. The original Act is in the keeping of the State Archives.

