Baby Walkers, Autism Balance Chairs, Baby Changing Tables, Step Stools, and Toys Seized by CBP and CPSC at LA/LB Seaport

LOS ANGELES— U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers, in coordination with U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) compliance investigators, seized 96 baby walkers, 216 autism balance chairs, 492 baby changing tables, 196 baby/kids step stools, and 1,296 alphabet mystery box toys for failing to comply with U.S. child safety standards. The estimated domestic value of the 2,296 products seized is $79,696.

The infant walkers lacked consumer registrations, children’s product certificates, and tracking labels.

CBP officers assigned to the Los Angeles/Long Beach (LA/LB) Seaport’s Merchandise Enforcement Team intercepted four separate shipments arriving from China in late January and early February.

CBP officers discovered the suspicious items concealed in legitimate cargo. Samples of the goods were referred to CPSC compliance investigators, who after analyzing and testing, confirmed that the items violated child safety standards.

The toys failed to meet small parts requirements and were also found in violation of the Federal Hazardous Substances Act.

The infant walkers lacked consumer registrations, children’s product certificates, and tracking labels. The autism balance chairs violated the Consumer Product Safety Act. The changing tables were found in violation of the safety standard for baby changing products, consumer registration, children’s product certificate, and tracking label requirements.

The baby/kids step stools lacked the required children’s product certificate and tracking label. The toys failed to meet small parts requirements and were also found in violation of the Federal Hazardous Substances Act.

The autism balance chairs violated the Consumer Product Safety Act.

“CBP is committed to preventing the illegal importation of products that violate U.S. safety standards, as they have the potential to cause harm to children, our most vulnerable consumers,” said Cheryl Davies, CBP Director of Field Operations in Los Angeles. “This is an exceptional example of our long-standing strategic partnership with CPSC.”

“Federal safety standards and certification requirements are in place for children’s products because they save lives. We appreciate the work of the U.S. Customs and Border Protection in helping CPSC stop hazardous products at our nation’s ports. This important partnership is crucial to keeping consumers – and our children – safe from harmful products,” said Jim Joholske, Director, CPSC’s Office of Import Surveillance (EXIS).

EXIS works closely with CBP to identify and examine imported shipments of consumer products. As part of this effort, EXIS has co-located investigators at ports of entry who work side-by-side with CBP staff. EXIS also works to educate importers, manufacturers, and Customs brokers on CPSC’s standards and procedures.

The seized items arrived from China concealed in legitimate cargo, in an attempt to evade detection.

“These seizures attest to CBP officer’s vigilance and expertise as the illicit products arrived concealed in legitimate shipments, I’m very proud of their commitment and dedication,” said Africa Bell, CBP Port Director of the LA/LB Seaport.

CPSC is one of 12 partner agencies with staff assigned to CBP’s Commercial Targeting and Analysis Center (CTAC). Based in Washington, D.C., CTAC as the operational extension of a unified U.S. Government at the Border, functions to facilitate information sharing, and leverages the collective resources of participating government agencies to prevent, deter, interdict, and investigate violations of U.S. import and export laws.

CBP officers seized 429 baby changing tables and 196 baby/kids step stools.

In fiscal year 2023, CBP officers at the LA/LB Seaport intercepted 344 shipments for violating U.S. health and safety regulations. Among those products were toys with small parts or lead paint that could be ingested, unsafe highchairs and cribs, highly inflammable clothing, and unsafe power strips, household lighting, and personal hygiene products.