Global Entry Enrollment Events Coming to South Carolina Low Country

CHARLESTON, SC — U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers will host a two separate Global Entry enrollment events in South Carolina for individuals who have been conditionally approved to complete the interview portion of this trusted traveler program.

May 6-10, Myrtle Beach Int. Airport will host appointments from 8:00am – 4:00pm

Two Global Entry Enrollment events coming to South Carolina in May.

1100 Jet Port Rd, Myrtle Beach, SC 29577

May 13-17, Charleston Int. Airport will host appointments from 8:00am – 4:00pm

5550 Porsche Blvd, North Charleston, SC 29418

All conditionally approved Global Entry applicants can schedule an interview for these events from their Trusted Traveler Portal (TTP) account by selecting the regional enrollment location as “MYRTLE BEACH ENROLLMENT EVENT or “CHARLESTON ENROLLMENT EVENT”

Customs and Border Protection officer processing a Global Entry applicant. (file)

Global Entry is one of the Department of Homeland Security’s Trusted Traveler programs. It provides modified screening for pre-approved members, improves security by being more efficient during screenings, and facilitates legitimate trade and travel. Global Entry has more than 10 million members and is utilized at land, air, and seaports of entry into the United States and at preclearance locations around the world. Successful Global Entry applicants will also benefit from the TSA PreCheck® program.

Travelers must be pre-approved for all Trusted Traveler programs, including Global Entry. All applicants undergo rigorous and recurring background checks and complete an in-person interview before enrollment. For more information on Global Entry, visit https://ttp.dhs.gov/.