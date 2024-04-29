Global Entry Enrollment Events Coming to South Carolina Low Country
Open to Global Entry Applicants Conditionally Approved
CHARLESTON, SC — U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers will host a two separate Global Entry enrollment events in South Carolina for individuals who have been conditionally approved to complete the interview portion of this trusted traveler program.
May 6-10, Myrtle Beach Int. Airport will host appointments from 8:00am – 4:00pm
1100 Jet Port Rd, Myrtle Beach, SC 29577
May 13-17, Charleston Int. Airport will host appointments from 8:00am – 4:00pm
5550 Porsche Blvd, North Charleston, SC 29418
All conditionally approved Global Entry applicants can schedule an interview for these events from their Trusted Traveler Portal (TTP) account by selecting the regional enrollment location as “MYRTLE BEACH ENROLLMENT EVENT or “CHARLESTON ENROLLMENT EVENT”
Global Entry is one of the Department of Homeland Security’s Trusted Traveler programs. It provides modified screening for pre-approved members, improves security by being more efficient during screenings, and facilitates legitimate trade and travel. Global Entry has more than 10 million members and is utilized at land, air, and seaports of entry into the United States and at preclearance locations around the world. Successful Global Entry applicants will also benefit from the TSA PreCheck® program.
Travelers must be pre-approved for all Trusted Traveler programs, including Global Entry. All applicants undergo rigorous and recurring background checks and complete an in-person interview before enrollment. For more information on Global Entry, visit https://ttp.dhs.gov/.
U.S. Customs and Border Protection is the unified border agency within the Department of Homeland Security charged with the comprehensive management, control, and protection of our nation’s borders, combining customs, immigration, border security, and agricultural protection at and between official ports of entry.