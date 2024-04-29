Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,589 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 397,351 in the last 365 days.

CBP officers seize $761K in cocaine at Hidalgo Port of Entry

PHARR, Texas—U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Office of Field Operations officers at Hidalgo/Pharr/Anzalduas Port of Entry this week seized more than $761,000 in cocaine in a single enforcement action. 

“This significant cocaine seizure is reflective of the strong enforcement posture of our frontline CBP officers and their effectiveness in applying inspections experience and technology,” said Port Director Carlos Rodriguez, Hidalgo/Pharr/Anzalduas Port of Entry. “Seizures like these exemplify CBP’s commitment to advancing our border security mission while facilitating lawful trade and travel.”

Packages containing 57 pounds of cocaine seized by CBP officers at Pharr International Bridge.

The seizure occurred on April 25 at the Pharr International Bridge when a CBP officer referred a 2008 Dodge driven by a 58-year-old Mexican citizen for secondary inspection. CBP officers conducted a secondary examination that included utilization of a non-intrusive inspection system and CBP canines. Upon further physical examination, CBP officers discovered 24 packages containing a total of 57 pounds of alleged cocaine within the vehicle. The narcotics had a street value of $761,803.

CBP seized the narcotics and vehicle. Homeland Security Investigations special agents arrested the driver and initiated a criminal investigation.  

Follow the Director of CBP’s Laredo Field Office on X at @DFOLaredo and also U.S. Customs and Border Protection at @CBPSouthTexas for breaking news, current events, human interest stories and photos.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection is the unified border agency within the Department of Homeland Security charged with the comprehensive management, control, and protection of our nation’s borders, combining customs, immigration, border security, and agricultural protection at and between official ports of entry.

You just read:

CBP officers seize $761K in cocaine at Hidalgo Port of Entry

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more