CBP Arrests Mexican National at the Peace Bridge for Possession of Child Pornography

BUFFALO, N.Y. – U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers at the Port of Buffalo, Peace Bridge border-crossing, arrested a 52-year-old male Mexican citizen, who was found in possession of child pornography.

On April 26, CBP officers encountered 52-year-old Marco Barajas Barron, who was operating a commercial vehicle and was refused entry to Canada after a wrong turn. Upon arriving at the CBP primary inspection area, the driver was escorted to secondary for further inspection.

Peace Bridge border crossing between Buffalo, N.Y. and Fort Erie, Canada.

During the secondary inspection, CBP officers verified the identity of the driver and discovered additional information indicating suspected illegal activity. Further investigation revealed that Barajas Barron possessed child pornographic material.

“Our CBP officers are among the best at identifying nefarious actors as part of their border security mission,” said Buffalo Port Director Gaetano Cordone. “We continue to successfully collaborate with our local law enforcement partners to keep our communities safe.”

After CBP processing, the driver and suspected child pornographic material were turned over to the Buffalo Police Department. The subject was subsequently charged with felony charges of possessing an obscene sexual performance by a child.

