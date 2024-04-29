Indigenous people in Sooke get access to 170 below-market homes

CANADA, April 29 - Indigenous individuals and families living in Sooke will now have access to more below-market homes in the community with the opening of 2075 Drennan St.

“Critical investments like these buildings ensure that we are providing deeply affordable options on Vancouver Island while also creating more housing through partnerships with Indigenous communities, a key objective in our Homes for People Action Plan,” said Ravi Kahlon, Minister of Housing. “By increasing housing supply and providing affordable options, we are creating more liveable spaces with housing options that fit each community’s needs.”

The development contains two identical five-storey wood-frame buildings, which include 170 homes, 34 of which have been reserved for people with very low incomes and will be rented at the shelter rate of $500 a month. This ensures they are affordable for those receiving social assistance, persons with disabilities, or on a basic seniors’ pension. The remaining units will be rented at below-market rates.

“The Government of Canada is committed to making communities stronger through projects like the one in Sooke. These investments help to provide access to secure and affordable homes for community members, and to ensure that more individuals have a place they can call home,” said Jonathan Wilkinson, federal Minister of Energy and Natural Resources and member of Parliament for North Vancouver, on behalf of the Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities.

The buildings include a mix of studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom homes. The development also includes a communal gathering space, accessible parking spaces and a playground on the property. The project is the result of a partnership between federal and provincial governments, the Capital Regional District and M’akola Housing Society, which will own and operate the building.

“These 170 new homes for people represent the largest expansion of affordable housing in the District of Sooke’s history,” said Ravi Parmar, MLA for Langford Juan de Fuca. “By giving people affordable housing options in their communities, near their families and their culture, we’re creating a more inclusive, supportive place to live.”

This project is part of a $19-billion housing investment by the B.C. government. Since 2017, the Province has nearly 78,000 new homes that have been delivered or are underway, including more than 275 affordable homes in Sooke.

Quotes:

Colin Plant, chair, Capital Regional District –

“The Drennan Street development was made possible through the Regional Housing First Program, a partnership between local, provincial and federal governments. Also important is a grant from the Regional Housing Trust Fund, which went toward this development of more affordable housing units in the region.”

Margaret Pfoh, chief executive officer, Aboriginal Housing Management Association (AHMA) –

“We raise our hands to celebrate AHMA Member M’akola Housing Society for creating homes that are accessible to people who need them most. This project is an example of the deep affordability needed by those living on very low incomes and it is an example of equity in action.”

Kevin Albers, chief executive officer, M’akola Housing Society –

“The availability of Indigenous affordable housing is crucial for the well-being of families and communities. As it provides a sense of security and stability, which is essential for people and communities to thrive. The Drennan Street project is a testament to the power of the partnerships and collaboration between the Province, through BC Housing, Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation, the Capital Regional District, the District of Sooke, M’akola Housing Society and M’akola Development Services.”

