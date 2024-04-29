Automotive Finco Corp. Files Audited Consolidated Financial Statements For The Years ended December 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022

Not for distribution to United States newswire services or for dissemination in the United States. This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities in the United States.

TORONTO, April 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Automotive Finco Corp. (NEX: AFCC -H ) (the “Company”) today announced that it has filed audited consolidated financial statements for the years ended December 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022. The statements, together with the Management Discussion and Analysis, can be found on the Company’s SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com.



About Automotive Finco Corp.

Automotive Finco Corp. is a finance company focused exclusively on the auto retail sector. In addition to its interest in Automotive Finance LP, the Company may also pursue other direct investments and financing opportunities across the auto retail sector.

